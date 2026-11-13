Bruno Fernandes leaves four-word message for Michael Carrick after departure

It has so far been an absolutely huge week of news for Manchester United fans.

Seismic week

After weeks of speculation, Michael Carrick was finally sacked from his job as Manchester United head coach alongside his coaching staff.

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino is now reportedly set to take over after Manchester United agreed a deal with US Soccer, while Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

An official announcement is expected soon, alongside confirmation of who his new staff will be.

Player reaction

Some players have already posted their reaction to Michael Carrick being sacked.

Harry Maguire posted to his former boss on social media, “you will always be a legend. Respect. Thank you.”

Patrick Dorgu also added, “thank you, coach and good luck for the future”, while youngsters Shea Lacey and Tyler Fletcher also passed on their best wishes.

Bruno Fernandes reaction

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes waited until later in the day but finally sent his message to his former boss.

He simply posted, “thanks for everything boss”.

Bruno Fernandes Season stats 2026/2027 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

Fernandes discovered some of his best form last season under Carrick, setting a Premier League record with 21 assists and helping his side to third in the league.

Nonetheless, this season has been more of a struggle but, even so, he has still managed to find the back of the net six times for his team and manager.

What is more, Fernandes also criticised the coaching team after United’s 1–4 defeat to 1907 Como in the Champions League and was subsequently left out of the 0–3 loss to AFC Bournemouth just days later.

Fernandes has also been in the news this week, as reports have suggested he has turned down a second contract offer from the Red Devils.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images