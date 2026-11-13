Elliot Anderson was open to Man United move this summer but INEOS scuppered the deal

Manchester United invested over £150 million this summer to fill Casemiro’s boots, but it is safe to say that their midfield revamp has not gone according to plan.

The Red Devils signed midfielders Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to complement Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park. Unfortunately, none of the players have lived up to expectations, with the English giants currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League after 10 games.

United have won just one game in the league this season and are already out of the EFL Cup. Michael Carrick’s attempt to switch from the counter-attacking football that paid dividends last season, to a more controlled approach this campaign arguably cost him his job this week.

Recent reports suggest that the Englishman has been let down by INEOS in the transfer market, with the Red Devils failing to sign any of his four targets. Among the players on his wish list was former Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who eventually joined Manchester City this summer.

United were interested in Anderson

United had identified Anderson as one of their priorities for the midfield this summer but balked at Nottingham Forest’s demands. That decision has come back to haunt them, as Anderson has already established himself as a linchpin in Enzo Maresca’s setup.

Anderson has featured in 15 of City’s 17 games in all competitions this season, 13 of which have been starts. The Englishman has registered one goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, United have lacked tenacity and combativeness in midfield and have struggled to control games. Santos has failed to convince, and recent reports suggest that the Red Devils paid almost twice his market value.

Baleba has struggled to stay fit and is expected to be sidelined for a while once again. Tielemans has been heavily involved but has not had the desired impact at the Theatre of Dreams.

There remain questions over whether the £150 million INEOS invested in the trio would have been better spent on Anderson. A recent update now provides another startling insight into that pursuit that is sure to further disappoint fans.

Elliot Anderson vs Youri Tielemans: Stats This Season Stat E. Anderson Y. Tielemans Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester City Manchester United Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 15 14 Minutes 1139 988 Starts 13 13 Sub appearances 2 1 Goals 1 1 Non-penalty goals 1 1 Assists 2 3 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat E. Anderson Y. Tielemans Goals + assists 3 4 Minutes per goal 1139 988 Avg rating 7.28 6.63 Shots 15 13 Shots on target 4 5 Shot accuracy % 26.7% 38.5% Conversion % 6.7% 7.7% Passes 1077 681 Pass accuracy % 90.3% 88.5% Key passes 17 21 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat E. Anderson Y. Tielemans Dribbles attempted 21 13 Dribbles completed 14 5 Dribble success % 66.7% 38.5% Tackles 36 20 Interceptions 19 12 Tackles + interceptions 55 32 Blocks 4 5 Duels 169 111 Duels won 102 61 Duels won % 60.4% 55.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat E. Anderson Y. Tielemans Dribbled past – – Fouls won 38 24 Fouls committed 17 8 Yellow cards 2 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Anderson was open to Old Trafford move

According to The Times, Anderson was ready to move to Old Trafford this summer, but United’s reluctance to match his asking fee scuppered a move. The report states: “For United to challenge for the title they would need Wilcox to have a successful transfer window.”

“A midfield overhaul was necessary and when it came to targets, the club aimed high, with Elliot Anderson top of the list. According to those involved in negotiations, Anderson wanted to move to Old Trafford, but Nottingham Forest rejected United’s £85m bid.”

“United asked Forest if they would do business at £87m or £89m, but they were laughed out of town and Anderson went to Manchester City for £116m.”

The report adds that United’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes, who was also on Amorim’s wish list, had a similar outcome. INEOS ultimately panicked and signed three midfielders who did not suit the system.

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