Mauricio Pochettino in tears as he breaks silence over Manchester United managerial appointment

US men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino was in tears today as he addressed his final press conference before joining Manchester United.

An emotional Mauricio Pochettino was reduced to tears during his final press conference as USA head coach ahead of his move to Manchester United 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtOEefvFF7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 13, 2026

Pochettino set to replace Michael Carrick as head coach

U.S. Soccer extended Pochettino’s contract through the 2030 World Cup on 3 August, securing the Argentine beyond the tournament staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

United created a vacancy when they dismissed head coach Michael Carrick on 12 November. The Red Devils were 18th in the Premier League after winning three of their opening 15 matches across all competitions.

Earlier today, the Old Trafford outfit confirmed that they had appointed the Argentine as Carrick’s replacement.

Pochettino’s immediate schedule involves two Nations League fixtures against Haiti, giving him international responsibilities to complete before he can join United on the 18th.

Pochettino sets next week as the time to address United

Pochettino said: “We will have time next week to talk about the job in #mufc. Now it’s much better to talk about us and US men’s soccer. Now we have two games ahead and our focus is completely on this” (via The Athletic).

From Espanyol to the United States

Pochettino played as a central defender for Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux. He also won 20 caps for Argentina and appeared at the 2002 World Cup.

His managerial career began with Espanyol in 2009. Southampton appointed him in January 2013, before Tottenham Hotspur brought him to north London from the Saints in May 2014.

Pochettino led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool. Spurs dismissed him in November that year following a disappointing sequence of domestic results.

He subsequently managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. Chelsea employed him during the 2023/24 campaign, with the two parties mutually agreeing to separate in May 2024.

U.S. Soccer appointed Pochettino in September 2024, and he went on to lead the national team into the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Final Thoughts

United have announced Pochettino will join on 18th November.

Pochettino was in tears at a USMNT presser, saying quitting was the hardest decision of his career.

Pochettino has said he will discuss the United job next week.

His current focus is on the US men’s national team’s next two matches.

Mauricio Pochettino Management career to date, 13/11/2026 Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 21 9 6 6 31 20 42.9% 2009/10 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 40 11 12 17 30 49 27.5% 2010/11 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 42 16 6 20 50 58 38.1% 2011/12 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 44 15 11 18 59 66 34.1% 2012/13 Southampton FC 16 4 7 5 19 20 25.0% 2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 14 2 3 9 14 25 14.3% 2013/14 Southampton FC 44 19 11 14 68 53 43.2% 2014/15 Tottenham Hotspur 57 29 12 16 91 71 50.9% 2015/16 Tottenham Hotspur 53 26 16 11 95 53 49.1% 2016/17 Tottenham Hotspur 53 33 10 10 117 44 62.3% 2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur 55 33 12 10 113 53 60.0% 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur 58 34 4 20 109 71 58.6% 2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 17 5 6 6 34 30 29.4% 2020/21 Paris Saint-Germain 34 24 3 7 80 35 70.6% 2020/21 United States 6 5 0 1 17 9 83.3% Page 1 of 2 12 Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2020/21 United States 5 3 0 2 11 8 60.0% 2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 50 32 10 8 116 52 64.0% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25 United States 10 5 0 5 15 14 50.0% 2025/26 United States 10 5 1 4 18 17 50.0% 2026/27 United States 4 4 0 0 12 3 100.0% Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images