Home » Mauricio Pochettino planning imminent INEOS meeting to decide the fate of several key stars

Mauricio Pochettino planning imminent INEOS meeting to decide the fate of several key stars

Lisandro Martínez and Joshua Zirkzee among those facing talks over their futures

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Mauricio Pochettino


Mauricio Pochettino has a monumental task at hand as he prepares to take charge of a beleaguered Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently in the Premier League’s relegation zone, having won one game all season, and have already exited the Carabao Cup.

The Argentine is inheriting an unfit team with squad morale at an all-time low. With Liverpool up first, the current USMNT boss will need to get up to speed pretty quickly.

As well as on the pitch, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss will also have to navigate contract matters off it.

Quite a few of their high-profile names are reportedly on the verge of leaving, including Lisandro Martínez, Joshua Zirkzee, Luke Shaw, and even captain Bruno Fernandes.

Contract talks planned

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino has plans to sit down with the club’s hierarchy to discuss their futures.

“Mauricio Pochettino will have specific meetings with the Manchester United directors to decide on some of the players who are already at the club.

“What to do with them? There are some players who had planned to eventually leave Manchester United, for example, in the January transfer window, and having a conversation with Pochettino will help.

Pochettino record at Spurs

Season Matches Wins Losses Draws Final league position
2014–15 38 19 12 7 5th
2015–16 38 19 6 13 3rd
2016–17 38 26 4 8 2nd
2017–18 38 23 7 8 3rd
2018–19 38 23 13 2 4th
Source: Wikipedia

“Lisandro Martínez, Argentine like Pochettino, and what they want to do now — that’s going to be an important point. The situation of Joshua Zirkzee is another interesting situation to follow.

Pochettino will need to rebuild the squad in his own image

“For Zirkzee, there was movement over the summer transfer window. Juventus, Fiorentina, Italian clubs, but also Everton in the final minutes of deadline day. Nothing happened.

“Zirkzee ended up staying. And so now the opportunity is going to be for all these players to have a conversation with Pochettino and then decide on the future.”

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, one player the incoming head coach is eager to work with is Marcus Rashford, incidentally another player linked with an impending exit.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince certain players to stay while offloading deadwood that has been allowed to fester over the years.

Feature image Omar Vega via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada thought Michael Carrick...

INEOS confident of breakthrough in talks with Bruno...

Mauricio Pochettino in tears as he breaks silence...

Man United announce Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival and confirm...

Carrick breaks silence for the first time as...

“Quite simply disgusting”: Gary Neville rips Man United...

After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.