Mauricio Pochettino will revive Man United by making Bruno Fernandes the fulcrum of his system

Manchester United have already announced the departure of manager Michael Carrick after a disappointing start to the new season. The Red Devils are languishing in 18th place in the Premier League after 10 games, with just one win to their name.

Recent reports suggest INEOS have already reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Old Trafford. The Argentine manager is currently in charge of the USMNT and is likely to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the international break.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s struggles have been baffling since he managed to secure third place in the league with the same set of players last season.

Bruno Fernandes had been on fire under the English manager last campaign, managing four goals and 14 assists in 17 appearances. However, the Portuguese maestro has failed to replicate that form this campaign, which could be one of the reasons for United’s woes.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: Last Season vs This Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 37 14 Minutes 3201 1152 Starts 36 13 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 9 6 Non-penalty goals 5 3 Assists 22 2 Goals + assists 31 8 Minutes per goal 356 192 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 10.79 3.94 xA (PL) 12.28 2.17 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 6.11 Avg rating 7.64 7.04 Shots 58 32 Shots on target 26 11 Shot accuracy % 44.8% 34.4% Conversion % 15.5% 18.8% Passes 2130 732 Accurate passes 1748 601 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 82.1% 82.1% Key passes 143 37 Dribbles attempted 37 10 Dribbles completed 16 4 Dribble success % 43.2% 40.0% Tackles 58 12 Interceptions 22 4 Tackles + interceptions 80 16 Blocks 6 7 Duels 283 72 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 130 28 Duels won % 45.9% 38.9% Dribbled past 40 6 Fouls won 36 11 Fouls committed 25 11 Offsides 4 1 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 4 3 Penalties missed 2 0 Clean sheets 7 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Have United wasted Fernandes’ best years?

United managed a coup by securing the services of Fernandes in January 2020. In hindsight, it proved to be one of the best decisions in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

A maverick genius who works tremendously hard on the pitch, the Portuguese is a manager’s dream, but one can argue that the Red Devils have wasted his best years.

The 32-year-old has excelled under various managers at Old Trafford, flourishing in the No. 10 role but also operating in a deeper position as well as on the wings. Unfortunately, Carrick has not played to his strengths this season.

However, the impending arrival of Pochettino and his high-intensity football could be good news for the United skipper. The Argentine must make Fernandes the centrepiece of his system at Old Trafford to revive the team.

Pochettino must build his team around Fernandes

Pochettino has always made attacking players a key component in his system. The Argentine achieved this with Dele Alli at Tottenham Hotspur and Cole Palmer at Chelsea, and there is no reason why he cannot do the same with Fernandes.

Pochettino’s 4-2-3-1 system plays to the Portuguese’s strengths and can offer him enough freedom to express himself.

Of course, Fernandes needs runners around him and the Red Devils have the ingredients for this role in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Amad. INEOS must secure able cover for Benjamin Sesko, who is currently injured, in January to further supplement the attack.

However, Pochettino must also reduce Fernandes’ defensive burden, instead putting more responsibility on the two deep-lying midfielders in his system to shield the back line. The Portuguese must operate in the attacking-midfield role, in a tactical setup where his vision and creativity can hurt the opposition most.

Fernandes is a natural fit in Pochettino’s system

Fernandes is naturally a hard worker and does not shy away from his defensive responsibilities. This is evident from the fact that among United players, only Mbeumo has covered more distance than the Portuguese, who has played one game fewer, in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes is often the one who initiates the press in the opposition half, and this makes him a fantastic fit in Pochettino’s system. However, the player’s tendency to lose the ball does represent a liability, but it is not something that cannot be fixed.

The Argentine prefers attackers who can be decisive on the ball but also stifle the opposition once possession is lost. The creative players are expected to play a role in winning the ball back higher up the pitch.

This is something Fernandes can be tasked with, given that he regularly tracks back and is willing to work without the ball. However, Pochettino must be careful not to make it the Portuguese’s primary responsibility and instead ensure he focuses on creating – and converting – chances.

United must sort out Fernandes’ future as soon as possible

Pochettino previously wanted to sign Fernandes at Tottenham Hotspur and will certainly be delighted to have him at his disposal at Old Trafford. However, the Portuguese’s contract expires next summer and recent reports suggest that he is yet to agree a new deal.

United, as such, must do everything possible to convince their mercurial skipper to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils are hoping that the Argentine manager can get the club out of troubled waters this season and lay the groundwork for a revival.

Central to the English giants’ potential turnaround will be an inspired Fernandes performing at the limits of his capabilities. Of course, Pochettino will have to find the perfect balance between positional discipline and creative freedom for his skipper.

But if the Argentine can build his team around the Portuguese and give him the ingredients to work his magic, Fernandes can become the best player in the league once again. We could even see the best version of the Portuguese Magnifico under Pochettino.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images