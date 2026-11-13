Home » Nicolò Tresoldi: Man United learn Club Brugge’s transfer stance in pursuit of red-hot striker

Nicolò Tresoldi: Man United learn Club Brugge’s transfer stance in pursuit of red-hot striker

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Pic of Nicolò Tresoldi

Manchester United have received bad news in their pursuit of a striker this winter.

Struggles so far

The Red Devils have been without a number nine for the majority of the season.

Michael Carrick has also not trusted Joshua Zirkzee, despite the forward scoring two goals from the bench recently against 1907 Como and Aston Villa.

This has meant that Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha have largely been asked to play out of position to accommodate this weakness in the side.

Striker pursuit

Therefore, it has been reported that United will pursue a striker this January to bolster their squad.

With Mauricio Pochettino arriving as the new manager, it seems likely that the club will try to back him to an extent in the upcoming window.

This is especially important with the club currently wallowing in 18th position in the league and in the relegation zone.

Nicolo Tresoldi

United have been linked with the German striker since the summer and were said to be competing with the likes of FC Barcelona and Chelsea for his signature.

Nicolo Tresoldi
Season stats 2026/2027
Competition Apps Minutes Starts Goals Assists
Jupiler Pro League 11 865 10 8 1
UEFA Champions League 4 336 4 5 0
All competitions 15 1201 14 13 1

Tresoldi has gone from strength to strength this season, scoring numerous goals this season. Nonetheless, Belgian publication HLN has slammed the door in the face of any team wanting to buy the 22-year-old this winter.

The paper reports, “the list of interested clubs keeps getting more impressive. Alongside AS Roma and Manchester United, names like Bayern Munich and Manchester City have now emerged—while even AC Milan, the club of Tresoldi’s dreams, is preparing a bid (which will ultimately prove futile).”

It says that Club Brugge remain totally “relaxed” over interest in their star striker, as they “wouldn’t dream” of selling Tresoldi in the winter.

The paper states, “should an official offer actually arrive at the offices at Alheembouw Basecamp, the response from the Bruges side will be firm and unequivocal: *Not for sale.* And that holds true even if the figure on the offer were to start with a 5.”

When explaining the club’s rationale further, the paper states, “Club Brugge does not usually sell key players during the winter transfer window. The main reason for this is to achieve the set objectives with the squad that has been assembled for that purpose. The departure of a key player could create such an imbalance that, as is traditional, Club Brugge prefers not to take that risk.”

Another reason they do not wish to sell their striker is that they believe players are often overpriced in January, so they do not want to spend money unnecessarily on a replacement.

It is also reported that only an “astronomical” offer may test their resolve, with Club Brugge finding “itself in an absolutely enviable position. The club is financially sound and has no need for money, whilst fierce competition for the striker’s signature is on the horizon.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ United have long-term interest in Tresoldi.
✅ HLN is considered a reliable source for Club Brugge news.
✅ It is logical that they will not want to lose their star striker in January.

TPP view

We believe that it is very probable United are keen on Tresoldi as a striker option, but that Club Brugge would only sell for an astronomical fee.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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