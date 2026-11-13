Rio Ferdinand fires demand after Man United’s ‘ChatGPT-like’ statement sacking Michael Carrick

Manchester United legend and former defender Rio Ferdinand has demanded a “face” come out to explain the club’s decision to sack Michael Carrick.

Dismissed

On Thursday, United released a statement confirming that Carrick had been relieved of his duties.

Carrick’s time in charge ended following a disastrous 10-match winless run that left United in the relegation zone, where they will remain during the current international break.

The legendary midfielder was handed the job on a permanent basis during the summer after an incredibly successful interim spell last term, in which he led United to a third-place finish and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

But after a poor transfer window, United’s form declined dramatically this season, with the team picking up a meagre eight points from 10 top-flight games under Carrick.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United managerial record Stat Michael Carrick (caretaker) Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 13/01/2026 To 02/12/2021 present Played 3 32 Won 2 15 Drawn 1 8 Lost 0 9 Win % 66.7% 46.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach, is the man picked to turn things around. Pochettino is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to take charge of the Red Devils immediately. But he will remain at the helm of the United States men’s national team for the two upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti. Only after this will he travel to Manchester.

Rio Ferdinand was far from pleased with United’s announcement of Carrick’s sacking, branding it soulless.

Ferdinand’s verdict

The six-time Premier League winner said, “ChatGPT. Put it into ChatGPT and that’s what it spat out. It’s one of those generic, vanilla, clinical statements.”

“That’s what I’ve been piping on about for two weeks. If and when this happens, such a situation comes, there needs to be a face to the statement.”

He added, “All these statements that get thrown out… fans don’t even care. Don’t put the statement out, fans know it’s rubbish. Bit of AI has kicked it out, thanks very much. Do you mean it?”

“If you have someone sitting and talking, it humanises the statement. You can put someone to it. That’s what we want and need in situations like this. This is an emotional time for anyone who loves the football club.”

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images