Robin Risser: Man United pose fresh headache for Man City over Ligue 1 gem



Could Manchester United be considering adding another goalkeeping talent to their ranks, given the reports circulating this week?

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has come under sharp criticism for his performances this season.

His errors in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left some United supporters turning on him, arguing that while the defence has rightly taken much of the blame for the team’s struggles, poor goalkeeping has also contributed to the Red Devils’ undoing.

Now, days later, United have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, with reports suggesting INEOS are eyeing him. But it is not just Verbruggen.

According to 4-4-2, Manchester United are among the sides to watch in the race for Robin Risser, 21, who was named Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season for 2025-26. According to the outlet, RC Lens goalkeeper Risser is among Europe’s finest up-and-coming goalkeepers, having established himself as a commanding presence between the posts.

Robin Risser Lens’ Ligue 1 stats 2025-26 Stat Lens Club Lens Pos G Age 21 Apps 33 Minutes 2970 Starts 33 Avg rating 7.08 Passes 869 Pass accuracy % 77.0% Key passes 2 Updated 13 Nov 2026

A modern, ball-playing sweeper-keeper, he is reportedly highly rated for his distribution and shot-stopping. His positioning and ability to come out on top in one-on-one situations have also reportedly drawn praise.

Serious interest in Risser in England

An unnamed Swiss outlet reports that Risser is attracting significant interest in England:

“Manchester City, in particular, has Risser on their shortlist. The English club has been scouting the goalkeeper for some time and is preparing an offer of €30 million.”

City do not, however, have a clear run at the young keeper: “Liverpool and Manchester United are also closely monitoring the goalkeeper.”

Lens set their price

Serie A interest has also reportedly emerged. 4-4-2 goes on to reveal: “The Ligue 1 club has already placed a price tag of €40 million on Risser. One reason for this is the fact that his former club, Racing Strasbourg, will receive 25 per cent of the transfer fee thanks to a sell-on clause.”

United could turn their reported interest into a serious approach, potentially throwing a spanner in their local rivals’ plans.

With Tom Heaton leaving and Karl Darlow likely dropping to third-choice status, Risser could arrive as competition for Lammens.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Fits INEOS’ strategy of signing exciting young talents

⚠️ No other key source has corroborated the transfer links

TPP view

We believe Risser’s rise, powered by his quality performances, has thrust him into the limelight. It should therefore come as no surprise that United have reportedly taken an interest, just as City reportedly have.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images

