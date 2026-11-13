Senne Lammens hands Man United timely reminder as Belgian press hail “crucial” display against Turkey



Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has found himself under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Senne Lammens’ stats Player Club Seasons Apps Minutes Clean sheets Goals conceded Senne Lammens Manchester United 2025/26 to 2026/27 47 4230 9 68 Senne Lammens Royal Antwerp FC 2023/24 to 2025/26 64 5747 12 86 Senne Lammens Young Reds 2023/24 2 180 0 3 Senne Lammens Club Bruges U19 2018/19 3 270 1 4 Source: Transfermarkt

An erratic display in United’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa saw supporters suddenly question Lammens‘ credentials between the sticks.

In fact, while the Red Devils’ leaky defence has been blamed for the defensive struggles, that Villa performance led fans to argue Lammens must bear his share of the blame for failing to pull off some saves he could have.

Heading into the November international break, mounting social media noise even sparked calls for Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel to drop the shot-stopper in favour of Chelsea’s Mike Penders.

🗣️| 🇧🇪 Silvio Proto tells Belgium manager to bench Seine Lammens for Mike Penders: “I’ve already said it. The most talented goalkeeper is Penders. Are we investing in the future or do we want immediate results?” pic.twitter.com/82hA6YF1Rg — Absolute Belgian Fans 🇧🇪 (@BelgianFans) November 10, 2026

However, Van Bommel refused to bow to public pressure, handing the United keeper the nod against Turkey, a decision Lammens duly repaid with a commanding performance.

Although he failed to keep a clean sheet after conceding a stunning Arda Güler free kick, a strike few goalkeepers in world football could have stopped, Lammens bounced back with a standout display, pulling off six crucial saves to secure a 2-1 victory for Belgium.

He also claimed three high balls, showing real authority in his box and dealing cleanly with every cross that came his way.

Belgian media react

His performance did not go unnoticed, and here is how the Belgian media responded.

Nieuwsblad went on to write: “Helpless against Güler’s curling shot, but strong one-on-one with Baris, even though that phase was flagged. Set up the winning goal with a long ball and kept the Belgians in the game twice in the closing stages.”

Footnews.be noted: “In the first leg, he managed to deflect an excellent free-kick from Güler, but this time, the Turkish star of Real Madrid gave him no chance to open the scoring (1-0), even if he perhaps could have taken a step further. He then dealt with the few shots on target from the Turkish side. In the final stages, Lammens even had to make two crucial saves to preserve the victory. Despite a more difficult period at club level, there is no reason to doubt his status as the provisional number one.”

DHnet added: “He could do nothing about Güler’s free kick. He was attentive in other phases with firm catches and, above all, decisive saves at the end of the match.”

A performance to build on

Lammens desperately needed a display of this calibre. After a nightmare start to the campaign at Old Trafford, where he is still searching for his first clean sheet, this international boost should provide the exact shot of confidence he needs to turn his United career around.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images

