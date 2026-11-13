100% long balls, 100% dribbles, 100% aerial duels: Youri Tielemans builds on Aston Villa goal with stunning display for Belgium

Manchester United had numerous players involved in international action last night.

The Red Devils have had a seismic week of news, with Michael Carrick’s departure as manager and Mauricio Pochettino reportedly on the verge of replacing him.

Senne Lammens

Both Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans played a role in Belgium’s 2-1 win over Turkey in the Nations League.

He made six saves, four of which came from inside the box.

Lammens also dominated his box, making three high claims to alleviate pressure on his defenders.

The keeper also won 100% of his aerial duels and made one clearance in the match. He completed 68% of his passes and just 38% of his long-ball attempts.

Youri Tielemans

After scoring his first United goal last weekend, Tielemans played 90 minutes and completed 90% of his passes.

He also completed 100% of his long-ball attempts in the match.

Tielemans completed 100% of his dribble attempts and won both his aerial duels.

He also made two interceptions and won four ground battles in a combative display in Turkey.

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo played 87 minutes of Cameroon’s 2-0 victory over Namibia.

Mbeumo made two key passes and completed two crosses from five attempts into the box.

He had a total of three shots, one of which was on target, while another was classified as a big miss.

The winger also won two aerial duels and two ground battles for his side.

Amad

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo played 81 minutes in the Ivory Coast’s 2-1 victory over Gambia.

He made four key passes and completed 94% of his passes.

Amad had one shot on target and also completed one dribble attempt.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was an unused substitute as France surprisingly lost 1-3 away to Italy.

Youri Tielemans Season stats 2026/2027 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 658 240 90 988 Starts 9 3 1 13 Goals 1 0 0 1 Assists 1 1 1 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images