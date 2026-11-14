Altay Bayindir: Man United loanee finally makes long-awaited debut for Celta Vigo

Altay Bayindir has made his long-awaited debut for Celta Vigo.

Career

The Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joined Fenerbahçe in 2019 and stayed at the club for four years.

He moved to Manchester United in 2023 but never nailed down a starting role.

Bayindir managed just 17 appearances for the club and was never really considered to be the number one, losing his position to André Onana and later Senne Lammens.

As a result, the decision was taken to loan him out to Spanish side Celta Vigo, but he had not played a match for his new side.

The Turk has only played some matches with his national side, but he was left out of Turkey’s most recent squad for the Nations League fixtures.

Celta Vigo chance

The 28-year-old finally got a chance to impress against Salamanca in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The Galician side cruised to a 5-0 away victory, as Bayindir had very little to do while keeping his first clean sheet for the club.

He was only forced into making one save in the match.

His penalty box was a vacuum in terms of action, as he was not required to make any high claims or punches to alleviate pressure on his underworked defence.

Bayindir completed 72% of his passes in the match but just 42% of his long balls, suggesting that his passing was a little out of practice.

He was also not forced to win any duels as his Celta Vigo career finally got off to a running start.

The Spanish side have an interesting week ahead, with matches against Real Madrid and AFC Bournemouth.

Altay Bayindir Career stats Stat Altay Bayındır Current club Celta de Vigo Seasons 2014/15 to 2026/27 Apps 183 Minutes 16375 Clean sheets 52 Clean sheet % 28.42 Goals conceded 228 Yellow cards 15 Red cards 1 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images