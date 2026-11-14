100% long balls, 100% duels won, 100% dribbles: out of favour Andrey Santos reminds Pochettino of his talents for Brazil

Manchester United had numerous players in international action on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Andrey Santos

The Brazilian played 78 minutes in his side’s 2-3 loss to Japan.

He made 95% of his passes and completed 100% of his long-ball attempts.

The midfielder completed his only dribble attempt and also made the one tackle he attempted.

Santos also won all three of his ground duels on a decent showing for the five-time World Cup winners.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a horrible result for Portugal which saw them lose 1-4 to Denmark.

Andrey Santos Season stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 3 1 10 Minutes 336 161 66 563 Starts 4 2 1 7 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0

He played 79 minutes and made four key passes in the match.

The attacking midfielder completed 88% of his passes and two crosses on a disappointing evening.

Fernandes had one shot on target but could not add another international goal to his collection.

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot was also involved from the start, playing the entire 90 minutes of the game.

He won both his tackle attempts and made a total of five clearances in the game.

The full-back also won two ground duels and came out on top in three aerial battles for his nation.

Karl Darlow

The Manchester United goalkeeper has only played one competitive match for United since signing in the summer but started for Wales in their 1-3 defeat to Norway.

The former Leeds goalkeeper conceded three goals and made two saves in the match, with one of them coming from a shot inside the box.

Darlow also dealt with two balls over the top successfully to alleviate pressure from his defence.

The goalkeeper also made two clearances in the match against the Norwegians.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dermot Mee was on the bench as Northern Ireland defeated Ukraine 1-0 to maintain top spot in their Nations League group.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images