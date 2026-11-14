“More than a manager can ask”: Eva Olid showers Man United Women star with praise

Manchester United Women defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

The result meant that United have now gone 12 matches unbeaten under Eva Olid.

The Catalan coach spoke to the club’s media after the game.

Maya Le Tissier strike

England international Maya Le Tissier scored a long-distance strike to open the scoring on her 150th appearance for the club.

Commenting on her impact, Olid said, “that [scoring on your debut and 150th appearance] is incredible, no? Because for a defender you expect the minimum, as you say, you need to defend well and help to build.”

She continued, “but now she’s scoring goals and that is more than a manager can ask from a centre-back. She’s in a high level and yeah, I’m so happy for her.”

Surprise tactics

Explaining how Palace approached the game, she said, “you always want teams to come to press and then you can have more space. I think at the beginning they were doing well in the press in terms of wide areas and it was difficult, and we had some good moments of combinations, rotations, but it’s like that last moment in the box is difficult, but we managed to score two goals.”

United conceded seven goals in their first two matches of the season but have been much tighter at the back recently.

They have now kept four clean sheets in a row after the 2-0 victory today.

Speaking about this, Olid asserted, “that [clean sheets] was the focus from the first two matches. We say we cannot just focus in attack and the fact that we concede goals in the first two games made us be so demanding that we need to keep the clean sheet.”

She added, “at the same time we can enjoy attacking and trying to create chances, but it is so important that we keep that clean sheet.”

Jess Park position

Commenting on Jess Park, who added two assists today, Olid explained, “when I came to the club she was a right winger, and I think she’s a 10 [central attacking midfielder], but I wanted to wait the first weeks to see, but I think how I want to play, she’s better as a 10.”

Finally, commenting on Celine Bizet’s return to WSL action, Olid stated, “we are working with her but she’s training well. It’s just now building that physicality because the rest [of her attributes], she’s totally fine. Wednesday, we have another game [v Everton] in the cup, she can keep building minutes, and then from there we’ll see where she is.”

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images