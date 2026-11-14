“I’m very lucky”: Man United Women captain Maya Le Tissier delighted with incredible milestone

Manchester United Women captain Maya Le Tissier continues to be a beacon of consistency for the club.

She has just won the Player of the Month award for October.

She is also closing in on her 150th appearance for the club when she plays against Crystal Palace later today.

Talking to the club media, she opened up on this milestone.

She explained: “it’s amazing, to play 150 times for United is a dream and I’m very lucky to be able to do that.”

Le Tissier continued, “I don’t think there are many players that have had the dream to play for United, let alone 150 times, so it will be a very special day.”

The England defender has an impressive ability to stay fit and play regularly. When asked how she manages it, she explained: “I think when you play two or three games a week, you have to recover fast. The game’s growing at such a high pace and a high level now that if you’re not recovering right and you’re not up to standards, you’re going to get found out in games.”

Going into more detail about her routine, she explained: “I think we have an amazing nutritionist here, Hanna, who sorts us out all the time. As soon as I go in, I have my protein shake and have a cherry juice, which I usually take home with me. I get in the ice bath, which is not that nice, but I enjoy it sometimes, a bit of pain! That’s mainly what I do.”

Le Tissier also said that nutrition and hydration are vital and that fuelling up for games is essential.

The club reported that only Leah Galton, Ella Toone, Millie Turner and Katie Zelem have played 150 or more times for the club, and Le Tissier is very proud to become part of that elite group.

She asserted, “[They’ve been] really important. Every single one of them were there when I first came in and joined the team, and they were all amazing with me.”

Commenting on her current teammate, Toone, she said: “Tooney being here now, she’s an incredible person, incredible player. She’s been here for such a long time now that she knows the standards, she lives the standards, and the amount of passion she plays with as well. She’s obviously a real Manc, and she’s such an amazing person to have around the team as well.”

Maya Le Tissier Season 26/27 Stat Maya Le Tissier · FA WSL M. Le Tissier · WSL Cup Maya Le Tissier Apps 9 4 13 Minutes 810 331 1141 Starts 9 4 13 Sub appearances 0 0 0 Goals 0 2 2 Assists 0 0 0 Shots 0 0 0 Passes 679 0 679 Key passes 6 0 6 Tackles 18 0 18 Interceptions 4 0 4 Blocks 0 0 0 Duels won % 73.3% – 73.3% Yellow cards 2 0 2 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Maya Le Tissier · FA WSL M. Le Tissier · WSL Cup Maya Le Tissier Clean sheets 3 1 4 Page 2 of 2 12

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images