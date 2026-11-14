100% of aerial duels won, 8 ground duels won, 1 key pass: Noussair Mazraoui in sublime form for Morocco

Manchester United had a few players in international action on Friday, while Shea Lacey played on Thursday.

Noussair Mazraoui

The full-back has not enjoyed the best time at United this season, producing inconsistent displays and being unable to establish a place in the side.

Mazraoui played 69 minutes from the start in Morocco’s 5-1 victory over Niger in AFCON qualifying. He made three out of four tackles in the match.

Mazraoui was also busy with two interceptions and three clearances to protect the North Africans’ goal.

He won all four of his aerial battles and an impressive eight ground duels in the match, as very little got past him.

Mazraoui was also useful in attack, providing one key pass and completing 93% of his passes.

The one blemish on his performance was giving away a penalty.

Noussair Mazraoui Stat 2026/27 Apps 8 Minutes 503 Starts 5 Goals 0 Assists 1

Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez has had a very poor season for United this year, and that poor form continued for Argentina.

He played 90 minutes in their 0-2 defeat to Uruguay.

Martínez failed to win a tackle, but he did make three clearances in the match.

The centre-back won both his ground duels but did not win a single aerial battle.

He also made one key pass and completed 91% of his passes, while having a shot on goal that did not test the keeper.

Jacob Devaney

The Ireland under-21 international has found himself out of the Hibernian team lately but was in action in Ireland’s disappointing 0-1 defeat to Finland.

He completed 84% of his passes in the match and won a total of three duels.

Shea Lacey was in action on Thursday and scored a brace as England under-20s defeated Czechia 6-1.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images