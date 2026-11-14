England U20 coach outlines what Shea Lacey must do to take his game to the next level



Manchester United winger Shea Lacey has been one of The Red Devils’ shining lights in what has turned out to be one of their worst league starts.

Ten league games into the 2026/27 season, it is disappointing that the Red Devils have only one win and just eight points, leaving them languishing in the relegation zone.

These have been a frustrating few months, yet individual brilliance from certain players has still given fans hope that the team can turn things around.

One player who has kept supporters looking forward to United games despite the side’s struggles is Lacey.

His masterclass of a cameo against AS Roma electrified United’s right flank after a passive performance from Amad. He provided the assist for the winning goal, the clear highlight of his season so far.

He had already delivered a quality display in United’s EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, only for Michael Carrick to overlook him in the matches that followed.

Against Roma, however, he reminded everyone of his quality and then backed it up with another eye-catching cameo in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Praise from England Under-20 head coach

Now, days after those impressive performances that should edge Lacey closer to a key role for the Red Devils, England Under-20 head coach Darren Moore has raved about the young attacker.

Shea Lacey for England under 20 Stat Shea Lacey National team England U20 Caps 5 Goals 2 Years 2025– Source: Wikipedia · Updated 14 Nov 2026

“Not only is his game so exquisite in terms of on-the-ball, but there’s an end product in terms of his crosses, his deliveries, and his goal scoring,” Moore told reporters post-match, according to The Athletic.

“What you want him to do is be consistent with it. Off the ball, I want him to do his work early and get him back into position early, and he’s getting better at that.”

Lacey has a big future ahead

Lacey is one of a kind, and Moore could not have put it better. The hope now is that he reaches his full potential.

Moore was speaking after the United gem scored a brace in England Under-20s’ 6-1 win over the Czech Republic Under-20s.

A clash with Portugal Under-20s comes next for Lacey, giving him a chance to carry his momentum and push for a start at Anfield when United take on Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

