Surprise stats outline how Man United have missed Casemiro this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was in sizzling form last season, but it was not enough to convince INEOS to offer him a new deal. The Brazilian was also linked with an exit in the summer of 2025, but ended up staying and delivered a campaign to remember at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian finished the season with nine goals and two assists from 35 games. He forged a stellar partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the second half of the campaign and helped the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, with the 34-year-old on the wrong side of 30 and on exorbitant wages at the Theatre of Dreams, the English giants opted to let him go when his contract expired this summer. Casemiro opted to move to Inter Miami, but United’s efforts to fill his shoes at Old Trafford have not gone according to plan so far.

United’s midfield revamp has been a disappointment

United ended the summer with the purchases of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, all candidates with Premier League experience who were expected to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the Red Devils have still missed Casemiro this season, with none of the trio managing to replicate his performances in midfield.

The English giants have lacked the Brazilian’s instinct for snuffing out danger and protecting the defensive line, as evidenced by the fact that they have conceded 30 goals in 15 games! However, United appear to have missed Casemiro most in the final third, as outlined by a report.

Casemiro vs Youri Tielemans vs Carlos Baleba vs Andrey Santos: Stats Stat Casemiro Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Season 2025/26 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Appearances 35 10 7 14 Minutes 2604 563 397 988 Average rating 7.19 6.69 6.54 7.09 Goals 9 0 0 1 Assists 2 0 0 3 Shots 36 2 7 13 Shots on target 18 1 1 5 Passes 1612 407 218 681 Accurate passes 1311 366 179 607 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Casemiro Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Key passes 37 3 4 21 Tackles 90 19 10 20 Interceptions 31 10 12 12 Blocks 27 0 1 4 Duels 359 71 47 111 Duels won 190 47 30 61 Dribbles attempted 16 4 7 13 Successful dribbles 7 1 5 5 Fouls drawn 36 15 10 24 Fouls committed 46 9 7 8 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Casemiro Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Yellow cards 11 3 1 1 Red cards 1 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

United have missed Casemiro at set-pieces

According to The Athletic, Casemiro’s absence has severely hurt United during set-pieces this season. The report states: “The major statistical detail that stands out, however, is United completely losing their set-piece threat (down from 98 to nine in this ranking system).”

“The metric is calculated by expected goals (xG) at set pieces plus goals per 100 set pieces, but weighted 70:30 in favour of xG to reward teams who are generating chances from them but aren’t necessarily scoring.”

“A large chunk of United’s drop-off can be traced back to Casemiro. He scored eight goals from set pieces last season – no other player in the squad managed more than two – while he was responsible for around 27 per cent of United’s xG generated from corners.”

Casemiro forged a telepathic understanding with Bruno Fernandes, especially at set-pieces, which served United very well.

United have underestimated the cost of Casemiro’s departure

The report goes on to state that while a departure was always expected due to the finances involved, United may have underestimated the performance cost of Casemiro’s exit. It continues: “Aged 34 and on wages of around £300,000 per week, Casemiro was destined to leave United under the INEOS regime, but the performance cost of his departure has been underappreciated.”

“He would at times vacate space in the centre of the pitch in search of being effective in the final third, but often his instinct was right, and United have not replaced that roaming, goalscoring presence in any of their three midfield signings.”

United’s failure to properly replace Casemiro also paints a poor picture of the club’s recruitment. With Mauricio Pochettino taking charge as Carrick’s replacement, the Red Devils have to perform better in the transfer market if they want the Argentine to get them out of troubled waters.

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