Manchester United are entering another new era, having replaced Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino left the USMNT to manage United, a club he had apparently been hoping to lead since his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentinian tactician has made his name with his high-intensity, attacking style of football. He also earned praise for developing young players in north London.

Manchester United land Tyler Adjei

Mauricio Pochettino gave more debuts (12) to players aged 21 or under than any other Premier League manager during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

As such, the Argentine may relish the opportunity to work with Manchester United’s academy, as INEOS have invested heavily in it over the last two years. They have also snapped up another exciting talent in recent days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have completed a deal to sign Tyler Adjei from Reading.

The Italian journalist posted an edited image of the youngster in a United shirt with his trademark statement, “Here We Go”, on it.

“All done for 16-year-old to join #mufc project,” his post read. “Talented forward has accepted all terms, deal in place.”

“Documents to be approved next week,” he added.

🚨🔴 Manchester United complete deal to sign Tyler Adjei from Reading — all done for 16 year old to join #mufc project. Talented forward has accepted all terms, deal in place — as @AndyMitten reported. Documents to be approved next week. pic.twitter.com/QwUQrvLVHD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2026

Who is Tyler Adjei?

Adjei is the first signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era, but he will initially be part of United’s under-18s, managed by Darren Fletcher.

Born in England, Adjei is of Ghanaian descent. The highly-rated England youth international is primarily a number nine, but he can operate anywhere across the front three.

He moves to United after making 19 appearances for Reading’s under-18s, scoring five goals in the process.

“He’s got an athletic profile; he’s got more to come physically,” a source told The Athletic.

“He moves well; he has a good temperament, mentality and demeanour. He has a good energy to train. He’s got a way to go technically, as is the norm for a player of his age.”

According to Roundtable, the Red Devils beat three other English clubs, including Liverpool, to win the race for Adjei’s signature.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images