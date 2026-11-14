Manchester United’s summer midfield rebuild has not unravelled as expected. Tasked with filling the big boots of the outgoing Casemiro, INEOS invested over £150 million in three players.

In came Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba. The trio, along with the highly talented Kobbie Mainoo, were expected to push the Red Devils into a higher gear following a third-placed finish last season.

Unfortunately, the English giants are now 18th in the Premier League table, with just one league win to their name so far. All three new signings have failed to deliver, prompting talk of further reinforcements in 2027.

United reportedly scouted several candidates for the midfield position this summer, including Youssouf Fofana, who ended up joining Sevilla on loan on transfer deadline day.

Youri Tielemans vs Andrey Santos vs Carlos Baleba: Stats This Season Stat Y. Tielemans Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Club Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Pos M M M Age 29 22 22 Apps 9 6 4 Minutes 658 336 235 Starts 9 4 3 Sub appearances 0 2 1 Goals 1 0 0 Non-penalty goals 1 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Y. Tielemans Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Goals + assists 2 0 0 Minutes per goal 658 – – Avg rating 6.49 5.73 6.48 Shots 8 2 5 Shots on target 4 1 0 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% Conversion % 12.5% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 475 229 128 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 89.0% 83.0% Key passes 14 3 2 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Y. Tielemans Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Dribbles attempted 7 2 2 Dribbles completed 2 0 1 Dribble success % 28.6% 0.0% 50.0% Tackles 14 11 5 Interceptions 9 5 8 Tackles + interceptions 23 16 13 Blocks 3 0 1 Duels 79 43 23 Duels won 40 25 11 Duels won % 50.6% 58.1% 47.8% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Y. Tielemans Andrey Santos Carlos Baleba Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 17 8 3 Fouls committed 5 6 5 Yellow cards 1 2 0 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Fofana has been impressive in Spain

Since the move, Fofana has become a mainstay at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, registering one goal and three assists in nine appearances across competitions. Primarily a defensive midfielder, the Frenchman is also comfortable in an attacking role.

The 27-year-old’s aggressive pressing, ball-winning abilities and elite engine make him a good fit for Mauricio Pochettino’s high-intensity tactical system. The Argentine manager, who will take charge at Old Trafford next week as Michael Carrick’s replacement, could demand an upgrade on the midfielders at his disposal in 2027.

It now appears, according to reports, that INEOS are ready to rekindle their interest in Fofana but will face stiff competition for his signature.

United battling Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus for Youssouf Fofana

According to Calciomercato, United are battling Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus for the services of Fofana in the summer of 2027. While Sevilla will hope to retain the Frenchman, all three of his suitors have already taken preliminary steps to win the race.

The report states: “Sevilla will give it a go, but will have to be wary of fierce competition from clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus, who have already begun to take the first steps and make initial exploratory enquiries to gauge the terms of a transfer next summer.”

The report, however, insists that a move is not possible in the winter as there is no break clause in the deal, citing Sevilla sporting director José Ignacio Navarro, who said in a recent interview: “Youssouf hasn’t played well in recent matches.”

“He hasn’t played well, but neither has any other player in the team. His contract with us, however, runs until 30 June and, as things stand, there are no plans to terminate the loan. We’re confident he’ll see out the season with Sevilla.”

Transfer fee could work in United’s favour

The report also suggests that the transfer fee involved could make it harder for Sevilla to retain their star man. AC Milan are reportedly ready to let Fofana leave next summer for just €15 million (£12.5 million), which should not be a problem for United.

The report says the Frenchman currently earns €5.55 million (£4.63 million) gross per year, which could also be an issue for the La Liga giants, but not for his Premier League suitors.

While United still have to see off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and the Bianconeri, one assumes that the final decision in this pursuit will be taken by Pochettino.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United were interested in Fofana this summer.

✅ The Frenchman’s price tag makes him a lucrative option for INEOS.

⚠️ The Red Devils could prefer Premier League-proven targets to bolster the midfield.

TPP view

We believe that Fofana could be on United’s wish list for the summer of 2027, but the Red Devils are likely to further monitor him before making the final call regarding a move.

Featured image by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images