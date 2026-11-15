Mauricio Pochettino’s exciting starting XI that will rocket Man United up the table

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the club.

Mauricio Pochettino

He will be the eighth man charged with trying to take the club back to the dizzying heights of times under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Argentine coach will likely have his own ideas on how to get his United squad there and will surely have targets in the transfer market.

Here is who Pochettino will count on for United’s squad.

The Line-up

Senne Lammens will undoubtedly be the starting keeper for the club and Pochettino will hope to restore the Belgian to his form during the 2025/26 season.

Man United results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

Full-back has been a much bigger problem for the Red Devils in recent years and it is far from clear what Pochettino will do.

Diogo Dalot has often been the starting full-back under Michael Carrick, but Pochettino requires attacking quality in the final third from his right- and left-backs. For that reason, Amad might see a return to a defensive position, while Patrick Dorgu may consolidate his place as left-back.

The Dane has much more energy and attacking intent than Luke Shaw at this stage of his career and seems the logical choice.

Leny Yoro will be necessary in the United defence as Pochettino plays a high line and United will need Yoro’s recovery speed. Lisandro Martínez may also be trusted more by his compatriot, and his ball-playing ability and physicality will be required.

The midfield will also raise numerous questions. One player whom Pochettino will probably love, when fit, is Carlos Baleba, who can play a screening role and cover ground.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes will likely make up the final two spots in midfield owing to their reputation in the squad and their ability to influence the game when on top form.

The front three appear to be pretty straightforward when they are fit. Matheus Cunha should shine in a between-the-lines role and Bryan Mbeumo’s speed and ability to finish will be appreciated.

What’s more, both wingers are willing pressers, and that is also why Benjamin Šeško should be a strong candidate to play numerous games for Pochettino. His physicality and willingness to run and press will be lapped up by the Argentine.

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