Manchester United reportedly intend to back Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market, as per reports.

Last week, Michael Carrick lost his job as United’s head coach on the back of his side’s disastrous run of form.

While it cannot be denied Carrick and his staff could have done more to grind out positive results, the majority of the fans, if the jeers at Old Trafford are anything to go by, feel the true blame lies with INEOS, who did not back the club legend properly over the summer.

Fermín López in demand

Now that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to replace Michael Carrick, Manchester United are thought to be more willing to spend on reinforcements.

It has been widely reported that the club’s aim is to strengthen their defence, but a report in Spain suggests United are pushing to sign a midfielder.

According to Diario SPORT, Manchester United are among the clubs to have expressed interest in Barcelona’s Fermín López.

López’s reputation has increased tremendously since he made his first-team breakthrough under Xavi. In particular, the attacking midfielder has impressed with his incredible eye for a goal and shrewd movement in the final third.

The Spanish publication claims López’s goals have not gone unnoticed, with his recent brace against Atlético Madrid being the catalyst.

It is believed that the Spaniard’s rise has been so meteoric that Barcelona have recently received four offers from Premier League teams.

Manchester United very keen on Fermín López

SPORT suggests Barcelona have received offers in the region of €100 million for the 23-year-old Andalusian native. However, it does not make clear the exact identities of the bidding clubs.

It is understood four top Premier League teams are involved, with Manchester United and Chelsea showing the most interest in López.

Fermin Lopez – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 Apps 15 Minutes 1010 Goals 8 Assists 7 Goals per game 0.53 Assists per game 0.47 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 16 Nov 2026

The Barça youngster, however, has not paid any attention to growing interest from his suitors, as Lopez reportedly insists his goal is to continue developing at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are accordingly preparing to sit down with his representatives to discuss a new contract.

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