

In January, Manchester United are expected to sign a striker.

Benjamin sesko’s ongoing injury struggles, combined with the fact that he is the only out-and-out striker in the current squad, give INEOS every reason to pursue another traditional number nine.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has reportedly emerged as one of the Red Devils’ top targets.

F. Balogun Monaco stats Player Season Competition Apps Goals Assists F. Balogun 2026/27 Ligue 1 6 1 0 F. Balogun 2026/27 UEFA Europa Conference League 1 0 0 F. Balogun 2026/27 All competitions 7 1 0 F. Balogun 2025/26 Ligue 1 30 13 4 F. Balogun 2025/26 UEFA Champions League 10 5 0 F. Balogun 2025/26 Coupe de France 3 1 0 F. Balogun 2025/26 All competitions 43 19 4 F. Balogun 2024/25 Ligue 1 14 4 0 F. Balogun 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 3 – 0 F. Balogun 2024/25 All competitions 17 4 0 F. Balogun 2023/24 Ligue 1 29 7 5 F. Balogun 2023/24 Coupe de France 3 1 – F. Balogun 2023/24 All competitions 32 8 5 F. Balogun 2022/23 Ligue 1 37 21 2

The former Arsenal striker has been playing under United’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino with the USMNT.

Balogun’s clear Man United transfer hint

In a candid interview captured by The Telegraph, Balogun hinted at why he could jump at the chance to reunite with Pochettino at Old Trafford.

“I’ve played my best football for the national team under Pochettino,” Balogun confesses.

“He’s come in and really shaken things up, and I’ve been someone who’s benefited from that.”

When asked about the United links, he responded:

“I mean, I’ve seen some, but I think it’s just bound to happen with obviously the connection [to Pochettino] and him going [to United]; it’s just natural.”

On what it is like to play under Pochettino and how the Argentine has got the best out of him, Balogun added:

“Some managers, when they’re restricting, want you to play in their formation or their tactics, but Pochettino has been very open-minded and given us a lot of confidence.

“You see he’s put players around me, creative players like [Christian] Pulisic, [Malik] Tillman and he’s always encouraged them to play forward, to play free.”

INEOS and Pochettino have a decision to make

Balogun is reportedly keen to leave Monaco. He came close to joining Everton last summer and is currently being offered around.

From his admissions, it’s clear that United would stand a strong chance of becoming his preferred destination if he has to choose between clubs in the winter.

The decision to sign him, though, would reportedly rest with INEOS and Pochettino. They would have to decide whether Balogun, rather than the other reported targets Will Lankshear, Ivan Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is the right player to come in and provide an alternative to Sesko up top.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images

