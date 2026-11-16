

Manchester United have been forced to play without a recognised striker since September, when Manchester United forward Benjamin Šeško suffered a recurrence of the shin injury that plagued him last season.

Bryan Mbeumo has been utilised as a false nine but has struggled to make the same impact as in the previous campaign.

Surprisingly, Joshua Zirkzee has impressed whenever called upon, scoring twice in his last three substitute appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 3 1 10 Minutes 95 73 24 192 Starts 0 0 0 0 Goals 1 1 0 2 Assists 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 1 0 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0

However, a total of 186 minutes across 15 games is not the kind of playing time the Dutchman would like, having recently fought his way back into the Netherlands national-team set-up.

Interest from Serie A remains

He was close to leaving in the summer. The Red Devils rejected a late bid from Everton, while Serie A teams such as Juventus and Fiorentina were in the race for a long time.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Serie A teams are likely to return for the 25-year-old. However, a final call will be taken by Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach. The forward is likely to discuss his future after the Argentine takes charge.

“I would not be surprised to see Italian clubs returning and jumping again on Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window, because there’s always been interest in Joshua Zirkzee after he did fantastic at Bologna.

“Joshua Zirkzee is going to have a conversation also with Mauricio Pochettino. He wants to play. He wanted to go and play for some time now, not only in the recent weeks or months.”

Pochettino will have the final say

Romano further revealed that Zirkzee is one of the most model professionals in training and that he loves the club. But he will demand regular minutes to stay.

“Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man United, and he’s described as one of the best professionals at Manchester United. Always training at the best level, always doing his best for the team.

“He loves Man United, but he feels he’s not a regular starter, and he wants to play regular football.”

A lot will be revealed once Pochettino’s selection calls come to the fore. With attacking incomings reportedly planned in January, there is every chance the former Bayern Munich starlet does not make it past January.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images