Last week, it was confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick.

While the appointment delighted Manchester United supporters, Pochettino cannot link up with the squad until Wednesday, just three days before the clash with Liverpool, leaving some worried.

Man United’s last five Anfield visits Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 19/10/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 05/01/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-2 D 17/12/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 05/03/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-7 L 19/04/2022 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

Some were worried that by the time the Red Devils travel to Anfield, the new head coach will have had only three full training sessions. Many felt that would not be enough time to drill his ideas into the team fully.

Had training begun as early as Monday, the players would have stood a better chance of grasping Pochettino’s full tactical plan and producing a strong performance at Anfield.

Well, fortunately, the Argentine tactician has already made some interesting calls that could see United’s resurgence begin earlier than expected.

Pochettino’s assistants already on the ground

As per GiveMeSport:

“Pochettino’s trusted assistant Jesús Pérez, his analyst son Sebastián Pochettino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez will all start work this week at United, leaving their roles with the USMNT earlier than Pochettino.

“The decision was taken after the USA thrashed Haiti 6-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Saturday. The second leg will be played on Tuesday (Wednesday morning UK time), and Pochettino will remain in charge for that before making the trip to England to follow his fellow coaching staff.”

Sky Sports captured Pochettino confirming the decision. He told the press about his assistants:

“They are there [in Manchester] and preparing. When we arrive on Wednesday, it’s going to be non-stop.”

Genius play by Pochettino

This confirmation means the United players who did not go away on international duty can already begin working on the tactical plan Pochettino wants to put in place.

Those returning from international duty should also find it easier to pick up the instructions from their teammates.

By the time Pochettino arrives, the foundation will already have been laid. As a result, United have just boosted their chances of heading to Merseyside and stunning Liverpool, potentially securing a famous Anfield win that could help turn their season around.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images

