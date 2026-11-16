Mauricio Pochettino: Incoming Man United manager planning Sir Alex Ferguson talks

Incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is planning to have a conversation with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson once he takes charge next week. The Argentine has already agreed to take over from Michael Carrick, who has vacated his position following an underwhelming run this season which has left the Red Devils 18th in the Premier League.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States men’s national team (USMNT), a position he has held since September 2024. The 54-year-old guided his team to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were defeated by Belgium.

His team has won all five games since that defeat, including a 6-0 rout of Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final first leg over the weekend.

Pochettino will leave his position with the Yanks after the second leg next week to begin his new role at Old Trafford. The Argentine has now provided his thoughts on following in the footsteps of Sir Alex at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mauricio Pochettino: Managerial Career History Manager Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % Mauricio Pochettino 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% Mauricio Pochettino 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% Mauricio Pochettino 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% Mauricio Pochettino 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% Mauricio Pochettino 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% Mauricio Pochettino 2024/25–2026/27 United States 36 23 1 12 79 51 63.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino hails Sir Alex’s influence in his career

When asked by The Telegraph after the game if he had spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson after agreeing to the Old Trafford job, the Argentine said: “Not yet, but for sure I will have the opportunity after Tuesday.”

“I said many years ago and always I say the same – for me, Sir Alex Ferguson represents everything that I admire from a coach, a head coach, a man, a manager and I think he represents my values. I really admire him.”

“For sure, from Tuesday, we will have the possibility to talk – if I will have time because it’s going to be very intense. But if there’s the possibility to talk, then of course I will do that.”

What Sir Alex has previously said about Pochettino

Sir Alex Ferguson famously shared a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino with Pochettino in 2016 over a meal and the two have reportedly remained in touch since. The legendary Scot first faced the Argentine manager in January 2013, during Sir Alex’s final season, when United picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

Despite the defeat, Pochettino, who had taken charge of the Saints only around a fortnight ago, left a lasting impression on Sir Alex. After the game, United’s most decorated manager said: “For the first 30 minutes we were fantastic. But in the second half Southampton have been the best team to play here this season. We were fortunate to win.”

Meanwhile, Sir Alex also made his admiration for Pochettino known a few years later at Tottenham MP David Lammy’s charity event. Speaking on The Spurs Show podcast in 2016, Lammy said: “I’m going to let you in to a secret.”

“About six weeks ago I sat next to Alex Ferguson at a dinner in support of grassroots football abroad. He said to me, ‘I think you guys have the best manager in the Premier League.’ Alex Ferguson said that.”

United fans will hope that just like the legendary Scot, Pochettino can take a club in dire straits and transform them into serial winners.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images