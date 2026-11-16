Sources reveal how Mauricio Pochettino was chosen to be the new Manchester United manager

Manchester United made incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino their preferred candidate for the job despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Christopher Vivell, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada all proposing other candidates.

Carrick’s collapse forced United back into the market

Former head coach Michael Carrick was dismissed on November 12 after taking United to third place and Champions League qualification last season but leaving them in the Premier League relegation places this term. The Red Devils had already made formal contact with U.S. Soccer and announced Pochettino the following day.

United previously considered the Argentine in 2016, when José Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal, and again in 2022 before Erik ten Hag was selected. Pochettino signed a new United States contract running to 2030 on August 3rd.

Release clause made Pochettino approach a no-brainer

The Athletic has published a report on the appointment process, based on insights from their sources within the club. They start by saying United were alerted to Pochettino’s £7.6 million buyout shortly before the Chelsea match on October 31. The report says: “Once United understood the terms under which they could secure Pochettino, he emerged as the clear frontrunner among the candidates to succeed Carrick”. His Premier League and Champions League experience, promotion of young players, personality and culture-building strengthened his case, while his enthusiasm for the position was another important factor.

Pochettino had spoken publicly about his ambition before the World Cup knockout stage. Turning to long-serving assistant Jesús Pérez during an interview, he said: “One day, your dream comes true. You go to Manchester United.”

Executives also used intermediaries to establish Emery’s interest and the likely cost of taking him from Aston Villa. The Spaniard enjoys substantial control at Villa Park, however, and discussions instead advanced over extending his contract beyond 2029. Some figures close to United believe the approach accelerated those negotiations.

In regard to Hurzeler, the report states: “Brighton owner Tony Bloom told United the price of doing so would be £15million ($20m).” Other figures suggested an even larger payment might have been necessary, while Hurzeler wanted to complete the season with Brighton.

Pochettino, Emery and Hurzeler were discussed at an executive committee meeting on November 5th alongside Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. United chief executive Omar Berrada has rated Fabregas since he took Como into the Champions League, but the Spaniard’s candidacy went no further. United ultimately decided that their predicament required a more established coach rather than one of the younger options.

The review had begun after the Bournemouth loss, when executives calculated the costs of removing Carrick and recruiting a successor. He was given the Chelsea, Roma and Villa matches to improve results while United surveyed the market.

Contact concerning former France manager Didier Deschamps produced unproductive conversations. People at United came away believing he was seeking leverage for a possible move to Saudi Arabia, where Al Ahli had reportedly offered him a three-year contract worth around £8.3 million per season.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was open to considering former Napoli head coach Antonio Conte, who was available after leaving the club. The Athletic states: “Ratcliffe showed interest in exploring the 57-year-old Italian as a candidate”. Others inside United believed Conte was unsuitable for the circumstances, despite his interest in taking charge, and the club did not hold talks after his representatives communicated his availability.

Director of football Jason Wilcox investigated whether former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe would be suitable. Howe had support from some club figures because of his work at Bournemouth and Newcastle, but he was omitted from the final group.

Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell likes former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, but appointing somebody without Premier League experience was viewed as risky. Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness also featured briefly in the wider discussion.

Mauricio Pochettino management career Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 36 23 1 12 79 51 63.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino would have been available without compensation after the World Cup, when his previous U.S. Soccer deal expired.

Co-owners Joel and Avram Glazer are said by some sources to have exerted greater influence during this process, with Pochettino their preferred choice. One connection is billionaire Ken Griffin, who donated to U.S. Soccer when it appointed Pochettino and previously helped finance the Glazers’ 2005 takeover, although sources stressed that this did not influence the decision.

Ratcliffe supported the appointment, while the executive committee unanimously chose Pochettino as the man to pursue if Carrick was removed. United reject suggestions of conflicting ownership preferences and maintain that “Pochettino was the only candidate they spoke to directly”.

Some club figures expect Pochettino to exercise broader authority than the head coach title suggests, including a significant influence over recruitment.

Pochettino will travel to England after the second Haiti fixture and is due to take only three training sessions before his first match. That game is away to Liverpool on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

United prioritised Pochettino after learning of his £7.6 million release clause.

Emery, Hurzeler and Fabregas formed the other options discussed at the final executive meeting.

Deschamps, Conte, Howe, Nagelsmann and Hoeness featured during the wider review.

Pochettino begins work on November 18 before facing Liverpool next Sunday.

Featured image by Jeff Dean via Getty Images