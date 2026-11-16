Sílvia Tuyà: Man United to make club history with potential appointment of key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s staff

Manchester United had an incredibly busy week last week.

Huge week

After the chaotic yet spirited 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, the club’s hierarchy decided to make some decisions on the club’s future.

After much talk, Michael Carrick finally lost his job, and his backroom staff, such as Jonny Evans, Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate, were also let go.

Events moved rapidly, and Mauricio Pochettino was appointed head coach of the club after United agreed a break clause with the United States men’s national team.

Man United results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Like any new coach, the Argentine coach will most likely employ trusted members of his backroom staff from previous roles.

Sílvia Tuyà

Portuguese paper O Jogo reports: “Manchester United may hire Sílvia Tuyà for Mauricio Pochettino’s coaching staff.”

The report adds: “the physical preparation specialist is expected to join four other coaching and performance staff members who worked with the Argentine manager during his tenure with the United States national team.”

The report states that other names likely to be appointed include: “assistant coach Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez, and Sebastiano Pochettino—the manager’s son and an expert in sports science.”

Tuyà is a sports science expert and strength and conditioning coach and first worked with Pochettino for the United States national team in 2024.

She holds a PhD in sports science and previously worked for Levante’s women’s side.

What’s more, she has also worked a teaching position at the National Institute of Physical Education of Catalonia, which is affiliated with the University of Barcelona.”

The report says her potential appointment would also mark “an unprecedented appointment to the men’s first-team coaching staff” as the first woman to ever work in the male team’s coaching set up.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images