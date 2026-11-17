Manchester United had three players in international action on Monday.

It has already been a busy period of international football for United’s stars and there is still one more day of action on Tuesday.

Bryan Mbeumo

The Cameroonian international captained his side to a 3-0 win over Namibia which secured their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations.

Mbeumo has been amongst the goals for United this season, scoring four in all competitions so far this season.

His biggest contribution of the match was claiming an assist for his side’s second goal as Ryan Fosso finished his big chance.

🎥 But de Ryan Fosso contre la Namibie (2-0). ⚽️🇨🇲 https://t.co/c1P330SBHz — AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) November 16, 2026

His first-time pass into the box was well controlled and finished by his teammate.

He played 86 minutes of the match and had one shot on target during the game.

The winger didn’t complete his only dribble attempt but did make two key passes during the encounter.

He also made 100% of his long balls and 82% of his overall passing attempts.

Mbeumo wasn’t great defensively though as he only won one duel in the match.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats Season 26/27 Stat All competitions Apps 15 Minutes 1255 Starts 14 Sub appearances 1 Goals 4 Non-penalty goals 4 Assists 1 Goals + assists 5 Minutes per goal 314 xG (PL) 4.63 xA (PL) 1.29 xG + xA (PL) 5.92 Avg rating 6.87 Shots 27 Shots on target 15 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Shot accuracy % 55.6% Conversion % 14.8% Passes 359 Accurate passes 294 Pass accuracy % 81.9% Key passes 20 Dribbles attempted 26 Dribbles completed 11 Dribble success % 42.3% Tackles 12 Interceptions 6 Tackles + interceptions 18 Blocks 1 Duels 134 Duels won 46 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Duels won % 34.3% Dribbled past 7 Fouls won 14 Fouls committed 12 Offsides 4 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 1 Page 3 of 3 123

Harry Amass

The Manchester United left-back has been left out in the cold so far this season in spite of the club’s crisis in his position.

Diogo Dalot has often had to fill in unconvincingly at left-back owing to Luke Shaw’s injury woes this season.

Amass gave incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino the perfect reminder of his talents by rifling in the winning goal for England under-20s against Portugal.

Jim Thwaites also got the start for the young Three Lions.

I’m sorry, but Dalot probably skies that from this position. What a finish. United could really do with a left-back like this at the club. Maybe Poch knows a thing or two. https://t.co/yxgiH68NDn — MUFC Academy (@mufcacademy91) November 16, 2026

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images