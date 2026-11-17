Earlier this week, Manchester United reportedly completed a deal to sign Tyler Adjei from Reading.

The 16-year-old English striker will be part of United’s Under-18s, managed by Darren Fletcher.

Now, United are reportedly pushing to sign another attacking prospect, who is already making waves at senior level.

Manchester United in hot pursuit of Gabriel Rajkovic

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Barcelona are leading the chase for the signature of Gabriel Rajkovic, who is fast becoming “one of the most-watched teenagers in world football.”

The 15-year-old Oslo-born talent has already established himself as a regular name on Vålerenga’s teamsheet in the Eliteserien, the top tier of Norwegian football. He has three goals and an assist to his name in 17 league appearances.

Rajkovic has already broken several records in his country, having made his Eliteserien debut in March of this year. At 15 years and 20 days old, he became the youngest player in Eliteserien history.

It is understood United and Barcelona have been among the most “active suitors”, with the Red Devils’ scouts having watched the sensation live on multiple occasions.

The left-footed winger reportedly “grew up supporting the Old Trafford club, giving the Red Devils a potential emotional edge.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona representatives were present when the teenager scored his first top-flight goal against Bodø/Glimt back in August.

Vålerenga will demand a hefty fee, thought to exceed €18 million (£15m), to sanction his exit. Such a fee would make Rajkovic the most expensive player ever sold from the Eliteserien.

The youngster, who is contracted to his club until the end of 2028, has suggested that he is focused on continuing his development in Norway for now.

Furthermore, given his age, clubs in England will not be able to sign him in the short term. However, that would not stop the likes of United from keeping an eye on Rajkovic’s growth ahead of a potential move.

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