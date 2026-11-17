Manchester United have entered the race for Bayern Munich “sensation” Leonard Prescott, as per reports.

United invested in a young, relatively inexperienced goalkeeper last year, signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

The Belgian has firmly established himself as a number one at Old Trafford, and now United are considering placing their trust in another young shot-stopper.

Leonard Prescott uncertain about Bayern Munich future

According to TEAMtalk, highly-rated goalkeeper Leonard Prescott is attracting interest from a growing number of European clubs.

It is understood Prescott’s contract talks at Bayern Munich are not progressing as hoped, and the player and his representatives are “not entirely convinced by the pathway being put in place for him at the Allianz Arena, despite the teenager remaining hugely admired by the German giants.”

With Manuel Neuer expected to retire at the end of the season, the Bundesliga giants are reportedly preparing to hand their No. 1 shirt to 23-year-old Germany international Jonas Urbig.

That would supposedly leave Prescott facing an uphill battle to establish himself at the club he joined in 2023 from Union Berlin.

As such, with the US-born talent’s current contract due to expire in the summer, a number of clubs are thought to be circling.

Manchester United approach Leonard Prescott

It is claimed Manchester United and Manchester City are the latest clubs to enter the race for the signature of the 6’5″ teenager.

Both Manchester clubs have reportedly made contact with the starlet’s camp as they consider a move for the teenager, who is regarded by many as “potentially the best goalkeeper in Europe for his age.”

However, Prescott does not turn 18 until September, meaning any English club would not be able to sign him until 2028.

This may hand an advantage to some Bundesliga clubs, who are also interested in the Germany Under-17 international.

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