A Karl Darlow injury concern has surfaced for Manchester United ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as head coach this weekend.

Pochettino time

Pochettino was named the new United head coach last week following Michael Carrick’s sacking. Carrick was relieved of his duties after an extremely poor run that currently has the club in the relegation zone.

United have won just one game all season: the 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town in August. The Red Devils have managed a measly eight points from a possible 30.

United moved quickly to secure Pochettino’s services, successfully prying him away from his role with the United States men’s national team (USMNT). Although deeply committed to his role, Pochettino insisted he simply could not turn down United, the club of his dreams, when they came calling.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United managerial record Stat Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 To 12/11/2026 Played 35 Won 17 Drawn 9 Lost 9 Win % 48.6% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino agreed to take charge of the USMNT’s two games against Haiti during the ongoing international break, although some members of his coaching staff are already at United to ensure he hits the ground running upon arrival.

The Argentine coach’s first assignment is a daunting one: a trip to Anfield to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

He will surely be keen to start his tenure with a historic victory, one that could turn United’s fortunes around and put their troubled season back on course.

But one player Pochettino may not be able to rely on immediately is Karl Darlow.

Darlow fears

According to the BBC, Darlow has sustained an injury while away with the Wales national team.

The goalkeeper will not be available for selection for the Nations League match against Portugal in Cardiff later today after missing training on Monday.

It’s understood that Darlow’s problem is a knee issue. The United man started in Wales’ 3-1 loss to Norway on Saturday, but manager Craig Bellamy has confirmed that he is a doubt for Tuesday’s contest.

Bellamy said, “One or two players had to come off through injury [in Norway]. One or two have come through; one or two haven’t.”

“Neco’s going to be out. Darlow, we’ll wait and see later, and everyone else is fully fit.”

Darlow joined United in the summer as a free agent from old foes Leeds United.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images