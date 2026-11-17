Manchester United are preparing to welcome new manager Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford on Wednesday to kickstart a new era.

The Argentine takes over a struggling team which has suffered a shocking slide down the Premier League table this season. The Red Devils finished third in the league last season, but are now 18th in the table after 10 games, having managed just one league win.

The English giants’ record in the other tournaments is hardly soothing to the eye. United have exited the EFL Cup after a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, while they have two wins and two defeats in the Champions League.

Pochettino will be expected to immediately arrest the downward slide and kickstart a fightback, but will start his tenure with a tough visit to Anfield to face Liverpool in the league.

United will wear third kit against Liverpool

United have announced that they will be wearing the third kit for Pochettino’s first game in charge at Anfield. The report states: “Manchester United will wear our third kit for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge.”

Andoni Iraola’s team are fourth in the league, with five wins and just two defeats. However, they have scored just 14 league goals, same as United this season. The Merseysiders have conceded 10, compared to the Red Devils’ 19, so Pochettino will have his task cut out this weekend.

Comparing United and Liverpool’s Premier League Season Stat Manchester United Liverpool Played 10 10 Won 1 5 Drawn 5 3 Lost 4 2 Goals for 14 14 Goals against 19 10 Goal difference -5 4 Points 8 18

However, it now appears that the omens could be in his favour for the game.

United’s stellar record against Liverpool in white

The report adds that all of United’s last four wins against Liverpool at Anfield have arrived when donning the iconic white shirt. It continues: “Each of United’s last four victories in L4 have arrived while predominantly clad in white, including last season’s 2-1 success, courtesy of Harry Maguire‘s late header.”

Last season’s victory was the first time the Red Devils had picked up three points at Anfield in nine years, with the previous win arriving under Louis van Gaal in January 2016. United secured a 1-0 win that day courtesy of a Wayne Rooney goal, while wearing the white kit.

Fans will also remember Juan Mata’s double, including an exquisite scissor kick, on the Merseyside in the 2014/15 season, which secured a 2-1 win. Once again, the Red Devils were donning the iconic white that day.

During Sir Alex Ferguson’s final visit to Anfield as United manager in September 2012, his team delivered a masterclass, coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory. Rafael and Robin van Persie scored the goals while wearing the famous white kit.

The last time United won at Anfield while wearing a different colour was in 2007, when a Carlos Tevez strike secured a 1-0 win for a team wearing all black. It is now time for Pochettino to add to that trend and announce his arrival in the best way possible.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images