Failing to sign a left-back last summer has come back to haunt Manchester United.

United have been poor defensively, with the left-back position standing out as their main weakness. Injuries to United left-backs Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu have forced makeshift cover, leaving the left-hand side exposed as opposing teams repeatedly target it.

With a quality January signing now imperative to end these left-side struggles, attention has turned to who United will pursue. One player high on their radar is Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

R. Aït-Nouri Manchester City 2026-27 stats Stat 2026/27 · Manchester City 2026/27 · Manchester City 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester City Manchester City Manchester City Competition League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 2 2 4 Minutes 135 33 168 Starts 1 0 1 Sub appearances 1 2 3 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 2 1 3 Updated 17 Nov 2026

United attempted to bring the City defender on board before last summer’s transfer deadline, but failed to reach an agreement on terms.

The Algerian remained at the Etihad, where a severe lack of game time has now fuelled reports of a winter departure.

Last week, The Peoples Person highlighted a report suggesting United and Barcelona could battle for Aït-Nouri, with the Red Devils having an edge because, unlike the Spanish champions, they can pull off a permanent transfer.

However, just as United appeared well-positioned to complete a deal, a significant obstacle has emerged.

Man City decide whether to allow Aït-Nouri to join Manchester United

Football Insider has reported that it is unlikely the 25-year-old will move to Old Trafford. They note that Barcelona have devised a loan plan to convince the Citizens to let the left-back move to Spain.

But while it remains unclear whether Enzo Maresca’s side will entertain a loan, with City having originally hoped to secure a £30 million deal for the full-back, the report claims:

“[Man City] would prefer to move Aït-Nouri abroad, rather than sanction a deal with Manchester United, who have also shown a consistent interest.”

Major boost to Barcelona

Barcelona fans reading this will feel they now have a better chance of landing Aït-Nouri than United.

The full-back’s eagerness to leave, his lack of minutes under Maresca, and City’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival could force the Citizens to compromise on their demands and sanction a move to the Camp Nou.

Fortunately for United, the City defender is not the only full-back on their radar. In fact, his move to Catalonia could ultimately pave the way for INEOS to finally capture Alejandro Balde.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ Follow-up to the existing Aït-Nouri to Man United transfer links

⚠️ Source can be unreliable at times and leans on speculation

TPP view

We believe City may be reluctant to do business with United, but Barcelona’s reluctance to spend keeps the Red Devils in the race.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

