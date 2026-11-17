Manchester United are set for an incredibly busy week.

Busy week

Players will come back from international duty by midweek to Carrington but will face an entirely different backroom staff.

Mauricio Pochettino was made permanent Manchester United head coach last week after Michael Carrick was sacked.

The Argentine agreed to take charge of his final two United States matches against Haiti.

He won the first leg 6-0, so as a result, some key members of his staff have already left the USA and are at Carrington preparing for the next match.

It has been confirmed that Jesús Pérez, Sebastián Pochettino and Toni Jiménez have already travelled to England.

United have the small matter of a trip to Anfield versus Liverpool in a baptism of fire for Pochettino.

The coach himself will be back on Wednesday with the club hiring a private jet for him to get to Manchester as quickly as possible.

It has also been reported that Pochettino may make history by appointing the first woman, Silvia Tuya, to the Manchester United men’s side’s coaching team.

Alec Scott

The Athletic have also reported that “Mauricio Pochettino is going to poach Alec Scott from U.S. Soccer to join him at Manchester United as an analyst. Scott was hired by U.S. before Poch arrived.”

Scott has had previous experience at Inter Miami and the English FA.

Scott was the nation’s lead analyst and he has been working with the country since 2023.

Pochettino confirmed before the match versus Haiti, “I am with Miguel [D’Agostino] and Silvia [Tuya Vinas] and Alec [Scott]. After, they are going to join me in Manchester.”

Man United results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

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