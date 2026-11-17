Incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino will have very little time to get acquainted with his new surroundings before he is faced with one of the biggest games of the season. The Argentine would arguably have liked to take charge at Old Trafford under different circumstances, with the current situation hardly ideal.

United are 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games this season and Pochettino will have to swiftly get his team out of the danger zone. The start, though, will be one of the toughest possible in the English top flight.

The Red Devils face their bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, 22 November, in what will mark Pochettino’s first appearance in the dugout for his new club. The Reds are fourth in the league table and have lost just twice in the league so far.

If Pochettino manages to have a successful outing on Merseyside this weekend, he will have to deal with another away game, this time against Sporting CP in the Champions League next Wednesday. It now appears that the Portuguese club are already preparing to make it a daunting experience for the Argentine.

Sporting ready to host United

According to a report from A Bola, Sporting CP have sold out the José Alvalade Stadium for their European fixture against United next week. A few tickets could still be available for supporters via the club’s Gamebox system.

Meanwhile, tickets could also be available if season-ticket holders who are unable to attend the game release their tickets for resale. Also, members who have not purchased their reserved tickets will have the option to do so until Tuesday.

Apart from these exceptions, the stadium is fully booked, suggesting a huge hype around United’s return to Lisbon for the first time in 23 years. The last time the two teams met, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are 17th in the Champions League table with two wins and two defeats in four games. Sporting CP, on the other hand, have registered three wins so far in Europe and are ninth in the table after four games.

Pochettino has to hit the ground running at Old Trafford

Pochettino will have his hands full when he takes charge at Old Trafford this week. On paper, the Argentine has ample time to turn the season around and steer the club to safety.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager will also have to sort out a few off-field issues, including a squad accused of attitude issues. The 54-year-old will have to address player futures, none more important than Bruno Fernandes, whose contract expires next summer.

The winter transfer window will provide an opportunity to replenish the squad and remove any deadwood. Supporters will hope that Pochettino will, by then, have gauged his squad and identified the loopholes that need to be addressed immediately.

Most importantly, Pochettino will have to deal with a run of 11 games in 42 days beginning this weekend. The period will test the limits of United’s squad and could end up determining how the Argentine’s reign at the Theatre of Dreams unfolds.

Mauricio Pochettino Managerial History Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 36 23 1 12 79 51 63.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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