

Manchester United could be about to lose two of their biggest names despite the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino to steady the ship.

It has been a dismal season so far for the Red Devils, who are languishing in the relegation zone in the Premier League and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Former head coach Michael Carrick’s lack of tactical nous, combined with lax training standards and a lack of help from INEOS in the transfer market, have led to this.

Lisandro Martinez was not too pleased with the co-owners, which he publicly pointed out, while Bruno Fernandes spoke out against the former United midfielder’s tactical calls.

Fernandes and Martinez, PL 2026/27 stats Stat Bruno Fernandes Lisandro Martínez Pos M D Apps 9 8 Minutes 810 583 Goals 4 0 Assists 2 0 Avg rating 7.13 6.57

Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez want to leave

The Argentine’s poor on-pitch form has meant he could be shipped out in January, but United remain confident of keeping their club captain, who has rejected two contract offers so far.

His current deal is up next summer, but the club hold the option of extending it by a year.

There is interest from Italy, and Football Insider has claimed that the Portuguese international, along with the World Cup winner, would like to leave in January if possible.

“Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez are both still keen to leave Man United despite Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as manager, Football Insider understands.

Huge loss if United allow Bruno Fernandes to leave

“The pair of United stars each still want to leave the club despite Pochettino’s arrival, ideally in January, but next summer if not.”

Pochettino was reportedly brought in to try and convince the pair to stay, but it seems like he can only delay the inevitable.

Interestingly, it has been reported in the recent past that United can still change Fernandes’ mind. They only need to show more ambition in the market and hope results can improve between now and the end of the season.

If United qualify for European football next season, Bruno Fernandes may yet end up staying. Lisandro Martinez, on the other hand, looks to be on his way out, with INEOS keeping an eye on multiple replacement options.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images