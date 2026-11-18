Manchester United had one player in loan action on Tuesday night.

It has been a quiet few days for loanees owing to the return to international football across the globe.

Nonetheless, the focus is now firmly back on club football until March.

Dan Gore

Manchester United youngster Dan Gore knows all about missing time on the pitch, as he had two difficult injuries whilst on loan at Port Vale and later Rotherham United.

Thankfully, last season he put his injury woes behind him and played a significant amount of time for The Millers.

The summer window saw a loan move to Luton Town, where he began well.

Unfortunately, he picked up more injuries and missed part of the season, but he has found his way back into the team in recent matches.

Performance versus Peterborough

The midfielder played 90 minutes of Luton’s 3-0 victory over The Posh in The Football League Trophy.

He made two key passes and completed 100% of his cross attempts.

Gore was excellent on the ball, making 91% of his passes in the middle of the park.

The United loanee also had one shot on goal but could not score a goal for the Hatters.

The midfielder was also highly combative in the centre of the park, as he won four out of his five ground duels and came out on top in his only aerial battle.

He was not able to make a tackle, though, in the match.

High-flying Luton will now travel to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon looking to climb up into third place in League One.

Daniel Gore Season stats 26/27 Stat League One EFL Trophy All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Luton Luton Luton Competition League One EFL Trophy All competitions Apps 7 2 9 Minutes 313 100 413 Starts 3 1 4 Sub appearances 4 1 5 Goals 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Goals + assists 0 1 1 Minutes per goal – – – Avg rating 6.42 7.15 6.60 Shots 0 0 0 Shots on target 0 0 0 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat League One EFL Trophy All competitions Shot accuracy % – – – Conversion % – – – Passes 200 80 280 Pass accuracy % 85.0% 86.0% 85.3% Key passes 3 1 4 Dribbles attempted 7 1 8 Dribbles completed 3 0 3 Dribble success % 42.9% 0.0% 37.5% Tackles 7 5 12 Interceptions 2 2 4 Tackles + interceptions 9 7 16 Blocks 1 0 1 Duels 43 11 54 Duels won 20 8 28 Duels won % 46.5% 72.7% 51.9% Page 2 of 3 123 Stat League One EFL Trophy All competitions Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 5 2 7 Fouls committed 5 1 6 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Penalties conceded – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Featured image by Pete Norton/Getty Images