Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been asked to play out of position a lot in his United career.

Diogo Dalot season

Owing to the club’s defensive injury woes this season, he has been asked to play at left-back a lot instead of his usual right-back spot.

This is because both Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu have been dealing with significant injury concerns all season.

Unfortunately for Dalot, this has taken a toll on his performances, with his defensive positioning being called into question numerous times during some goals the Red Devils have conceded this season.

This culminated in him being booed by his own fans at Old Trafford when he was subbed off during United’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa just before the international break began.

Portugal duty

Dalot was used by Portugal in the left-back spot in their 3-2 Nations League victory over Wales.

Speaking to Sport TV (via A Bola), Dalot commented on his side winning the group by explaining, “this gives us the confidence that we’ve done a good job and were the best team in the group. But we know that any opponent will be tough.”

Thoughts on position

Elaborating on playing as a left-back, he added, “I’m completely comfortable. Fortunately, I’ve played quite a few matches on the left, and I’ve been playing there for my club as well. If you ask me if it’s my preferred position, probably not—but I know that if the manager needs me there, I’ll be ready.”

Dalot explained, “the manager knows that both Cancelo and I can play on the left; we’re perfectly comfortable with that.”

With Dorgu and Shaw both having question marks over their fitness, new manager Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to be the most recent manager to use Dalot out of position at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Commenting on Portugal’s chances of moving forward to Canal 11 (via A Bola), he explained, “there are many areas where we can improve—specifically, preventing teams from breaking through our initial pressing phase and creating transition opportunities that we could avoid.”

He added, “naturally, we are in a process of striving to get better.”

Diogo Dalot Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 3 1 14 Minutes 715 270 90 1075 Starts 8 3 1 12 Sub appearances 2 0 0 2 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – – xG (PL) 0.28 – – 0.28 xA (PL) 0.40 – – 0.40 xG + xA (PL) 0.68 – – 0.68 Avg rating 6.54 6.46 5.88 6.48 Shots 8 4 0 12 Shots on target 1 1 0 2 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Shot accuracy % 12.5% 25.0% – 16.7% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% – 0.0% Passes 343 142 45 530 Accurate passes 273 121 37 431 Pass accuracy % 79.6% 85.2% 82.2% 81.3% Key passes 15 2 0 17 Dribbles attempted 22 4 0 26 Dribbles completed 8 3 0 11 Dribble success % 36.4% 75.0% – 42.3% Tackles 19 8 2 29 Interceptions 14 5 3 22 Tackles + interceptions 33 13 5 51 Blocks 1 1 0 2 Duels 94 28 3 125 Duels won 53 19 2 74 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won % 56.4% 67.9% 66.7% 59.2% Dribbled past 3 1 0 4 Fouls won 3 0 0 3 Fouls committed 11 2 0 13 Offsides 1 1 0 2 Yellow cards 2 0 0 2 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images