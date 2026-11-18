Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional football.

United spell

Mata spent eight and a half years at the club, having joined the club in January 2014 as a high-profile signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

United forked out a then-club-record fee of £37.1m to secure his signature. He made the move after falling out of favour under José Mourinho at Chelsea, despite having been instrumental in their 2012 Champions League and 2013 Europa League wins.

Mata was primarily deployed as an attacking midfielder at United. Known for his vision, set-piece delivery, and professionalism, he was a key player under the United managers he worked under.

Across all competitions, the Spaniard managed 285 appearances for the Red Devils. He contributed 51 goals during this period.

Mata helped United lift the FA Cup, EFL Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the Community Shield. He left United in 2022 following the expiry of his contract. His last appearance came as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Juan Mata’s Manchester United record Stat Juan Mata Appearances 284 Goals 51 Source: Wikipedia

After United, Mata had spells at Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe, Western Sydney Wanderers and finally Melbourne Victory.

He has now confirmed that he has hung up his boots for good.

Mata retires

Mata confirmed his retirement via Instagram on Wednesday morning, sharing a short video.

The post was captioned with the message, “Sometimes, to love… is to let go. THANKS FOOTBALL.”

United wasted no time in honouring the 38-year-old. United wrote, “Juan Mata retires from the game. What a player, what a gentleman.”

Juan Mata retires from the game. What a player, what a gentleman ❤️ https://t.co/XDHVUyrnB8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

United added, “Thank you for everything, Juan Mata❤️”

8️⃣♾️ Thank you for everything, @JuanMata8 ❤️ https://t.co/AuOn0M5BVd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

Before stepping away from professional football, Mata committed to taking an ownership interest in Melbourne Victory, together with an off-field role as chair of the side’s football committee.

Featured image Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images