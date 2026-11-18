Manchester United youth player JJ Gabriel has twisted the knife into Manchester United’s back one final time as he edges closer to joining Real Madrid.
Goodbye
On Tuesday evening, Gabriel confirmed that his time at United has indeed come to an end. His future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few weeks after his shock request to leave with immediate effect.
He has subsequently been training on his own at Madrid. United made efforts to convince him to make a U-turn but he and his family showed no interest in engaging.
In a post on social media, Gabriel shared a video montage showcasing some of his youth-team highlights.
The 16-year-old also said, “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams.”
“Here, I grew as a player and a person, from scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy [Under-18] award. You gave me moments I will always treasure.”
“To every coach, every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me; thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.”
“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be part of my story.”
“Thank you for everything, JJ.”
According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, United had no idea that Gabriel would announce his departure, and only learned about it once the video was published.
Final gut-punch
Wheeler wrote on X, “Understand Manchester United first knew about JJ Gabriel’s statement when the video dropped on social media.”
“United haven’t heard from the player’s family since Sept and their stance hasn’t changed.”
“They still believe a move to Madrid will require FIFA approval.”
Understand #mufc first knew about JJ Gabriel’s statement when the video dropped on social media. Utd haven’t heard from the player’s family since Sept and their stance hasn’t changed. They still believe a move to Madrid will require FIFA approval.
— Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) November 17, 2026
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Real Madrid
|Real Madrid apps
|Real Madrid goals
|Source
|David Beckham
|1992–2003
|394
|85
|2003–2007
|157
|20
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2003–2009, 2021–2023
|346
|145
|2009–2018
|432
|444
|United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Juan Mata
|2014–2022
|288
|51
|2006–2007
|38
|9
|United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|2001–2006
|219
|150
|2006–2010
|96
|64
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Casemiro
|2022–2026
|163
|26
|2013, 2013–2022 (loan)
|345
|32
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Javier Hernández
|2010–2015
|157
|59
|2014–2015 (loan)
|33
|9
|United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia
|Raphaël Varane
|2021–2024
|95
|2
|2011–2021
|352
|17
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Gabriel Heinze
|2004–2007
|83
|4
|2007–2009
|60
|3
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Michael Owen
|2009–2011
|52
|17
|2004–2005
|45
|16
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Ángel Di María
|2014–2015
|32
|4
|2010–2014
|190
|36
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Sergio Reguilón
|2023–2024
|12
|0
|2018–2020
|74
|2
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Guillermo Varela
|2015–2016
|11
|0
|2014–2015
|33
|1
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Laurie Cunningham
|1983
|5
|2
|1979–1984
|66
|20
|United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia
This information has been corroborated by journalist Ben Jacobs, who adds that United are awaiting formal communication from Gabriel’s camp.
Worth noting, the first Manchester United heard of JJ Gabriel’s leaving video was via social media. They are awaiting formal communication.
Move to Real Madrid will happen, and is all agreed on the player side, but #MUFC yet to be officially informed as of Tuesday evening.
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 17, 2026
As already indicated, Gabriel has an agreement in place with Madrid, and the transfer could go through at the turn of the year.
Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images