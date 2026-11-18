Manchester United youth player JJ Gabriel has twisted the knife into Manchester United’s back one final time as he edges closer to joining Real Madrid.

Goodbye

On Tuesday evening, Gabriel confirmed that his time at United has indeed come to an end. His future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few weeks after his shock request to leave with immediate effect.

He has subsequently been training on his own at Madrid. United made efforts to convince him to make a U-turn but he and his family showed no interest in engaging.

In a post on social media, Gabriel shared a video montage showcasing some of his youth-team highlights.

The 16-year-old also said, “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams.”

“Here, I grew as a player and a person, from scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy [Under-18] award. You gave me moments I will always treasure.”

“To every coach, every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me; thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.”

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be part of my story.”

“Thank you for everything, JJ.”

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, United had no idea that Gabriel would announce his departure, and only learned about it once the video was published.

Final gut-punch

Wheeler wrote on X, “Understand Manchester United first knew about JJ Gabriel’s statement when the video dropped on social media.”

“United haven’t heard from the player’s family since Sept and their stance hasn’t changed.”

“They still believe a move to Madrid will require FIFA approval.”

Understand #mufc first knew about JJ Gabriel’s statement when the video dropped on social media. Utd haven’t heard from the player’s family since Sept and their stance hasn’t changed. They still believe a move to Madrid will require FIFA approval. — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) November 17, 2026

every player to play for both Real Madrid and Manchester United Player United United apps United goals Real Madrid Real Madrid apps Real Madrid goals Source David Beckham 1992–2003 394 85 2003–2007 157 20 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 346 145 2009–2018 432 444 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Juan Mata 2014–2022 288 51 2006–2007 38 9 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–2006 219 150 2006–2010 96 64 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Casemiro 2022–2026 163 26 2013, 2013–2022 (loan) 345 32 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Javier Hernández 2010–2015 157 59 2014–2015 (loan) 33 9 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Raphaël Varane 2021–2024 95 2 2011–2021 352 17 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 83 4 2007–2009 60 3 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 2004–2005 45 16 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ángel Di María 2014–2015 32 4 2010–2014 190 36 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2018–2020 74 2 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Guillermo Varela 2015–2016 11 0 2014–2015 33 1 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Laurie Cunningham 1983 5 2 1979–1984 66 20 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

This information has been corroborated by journalist Ben Jacobs, who adds that United are awaiting formal communication from Gabriel’s camp.

Worth noting, the first Manchester United heard of JJ Gabriel’s leaving video was via social media. They are awaiting formal communication. Move to Real Madrid will happen, and is all agreed on the player side, but #MUFC yet to be officially informed as of Tuesday evening. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 17, 2026

As already indicated, Gabriel has an agreement in place with Madrid, and the transfer could go through at the turn of the year.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images