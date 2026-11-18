

Manchester United were in for a rude shock when academy sensation JJ Gabriel, tipped for the very top, asked to be deregistered as he sought to leave.

That news broke on the eve of the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion, a game where the 16-year-old was set to make his competitive senior debut for the club.

Naturally, then-Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick was forced to change plans, with the wonderkid’s demands considered excessive for his age.

INEOS tried hard to reason with the teenager and his family, but to no avail as the family broke off all communication with the club.

JJ Gabriel in for a rude shock

Europe’s elites naturally pounced, but as things stand, Real Madrid are edging closer to signing the Carrington product. The forward even put out a social media post to confirm his exit, something United were not even aware of.

The mind-boggling fee they will pay has also been revealed, out of which United will receive a pittance, but the move might run into trouble should the Red Devils find any evidence of tapping up.

According to ESPN, INEOS plan to initiate legal action if they find evidence that clubs approached him while he was under contract.

“Manchester United are prepared to mount legal action if they find evidence that JJ Gabriel has been illegally approached by other clubs while under contract, sources have told ESPN.

Legal action on the cards

“United still hold Gabriel’s registration and sources have told ESPN there has been no contact with any governing body about transferring the 16-year-old’s registration to another club.

“United, according to sources, believe Gabriel’s family and representatives may have held meetings with rival clubs as early as last summer.”

The Old Trafford giants tried to get in touch with JJ Gabriel, but to no avail. While many are disappointed that the club has lost its brightest gem, United were right not to bow down to such a young player.

JJ Gabriel 26/27 stats Stat PL2 UEFA Youth League Apps 2 1 Minutes 120 90 Goals 2 3 Assists 2 0 Yellow cards 0 0 Red cards 0 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Should a move to the Bernabéu go through, the attacker will find out soon enough that the grass is not always greener on the other side; just ask former United wonderkid, Alejandro Garnacho.

The move is only possible because the player is eligible for an EU passport through his family, which means he can circumvent post-Brexit rules of not being allowed to leave until 18.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images