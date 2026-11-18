New head coach Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United to begin work after completing his final commitments with the United States men’s national team.

Carrick’s dismissal opened the door for Pochettino

United appointed Pochettino on a two-and-a-half-year contract on 13th November, a day after dismissing former head coach Michael Carrick. The Red Devils were 18th in the Premier League after winning three of their opening 15 matches across all competitions.

The Argentine remained in charge of the United States for Nations League fixtures against Haiti on 14th and 17th November before moving to Manchester. He became emotional during his final press conference as United States head coach.

Pochettino arrives for his first day at United

United have marked his arrival today by publishing a short video on X with the message: “He’s here.Welcome to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino! 🤝🇾🇪”

Pochettino, all smiles in the drizzly Manchester weather, replied:

“Thank you so much. I’m really excited to be here.

“It’s an honour. It’s a privilege to be at this amazing club. Yes, I’m looking forward to start to work.”

He's here. Welcome to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino! 🤝🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/MOhRCv79hq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

His immediate task is to oversee a turnaround after United’s poor opening months of the 2026/27 campaign. His backroom team has been confirmed as esus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino. Sports science and strength and conditioning specialist Sílvia Tuyà is expected to join his staff.

From Espanyol to the Old Trafford dugout

Pochettino began his playing career with Newell’s Old Boys before representing Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux. The former central defender earned 20 caps for Argentina and appeared at the 2002 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino Managerial career to date Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 37 24 1 12 81 51 64.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

He started his coaching career at Espanyol in 2009 and took charge of Southampton in January 2013. Tottenham Hotspur appointed him the following year, and he delivered four consecutive Champions League qualifications before leading Spurs to the 2019 final.

Pochettino subsequently won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions with Paris Saint-Germain. He managed Chelsea during the 2023/24 season before becoming United States head coach in September 2024 and guiding the side into the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup.

Final Thoughts

Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United on his scheduled start date.

His move follows the completion of his final international fixtures with the United States.

The Argentine has just four days to prepare his team for a tough trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images