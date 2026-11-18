Manchester United had numerous players in international action on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal captain played 89 minutes as they won 3-2 away to Wales.

Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning strike from distance to open the scoring for his side.

He also made two key passes in the match and completed 84% of his passes.

The Portuguese star also won three out of four ground duels and his only aerial battle on the night.

Bruno Fernandes Season stats 26/27 Stat 2026/27 Apps 14 Minutes 1152 Starts 13 Sub appearances 1 Goals 6 Assists 2 Pass accuracy % 82.1% Key passes 37

Diogo Dalot

The full-back played 71 minutes of the match and completed 100% of his tackles. He also came out on top in four of his seven ground duels.

Dalot was good in attack, making one key pass and completing an incredible 92% of his passes. The defender also carried the ball forward well, completing three successful dribble attempts down the pitch.

Karl Darlow was an unused substitute for the Welsh side.

Amad

The winger played 65 minutes in Ivory Coast’s 2-2 draw with Gambia.

He registered an assist early on in the match, making one key pass and connecting with one of his cross attempts.

The Ivorian also hit the post with an effort and won both his tackle attempts.

Lisandro Martínez

The Argentine defender played 61 minutes as his nation crushed Costa Rica 7-0.

He completed 100% of his tackles and 100% of his duels.

Martínez also made 92% of his passes as he held onto the ball well.

Dermot Mee was also on the bench as Northern Ireland drew 1-1 with Hungary to secure top spot in the league and consequent promotion to League A.

Jacob Devaney

The Irish youngster played for Ireland Under-21s in their 2-2 draw with Finland.

He played 64 minutes, making 69% of his passes.

Devaney had one shot that was blocked and won a total of four duels in the middle of the park.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images