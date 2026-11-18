Manchester United Women took on Everton in their fifth match of the Players’ Cup.

First half

The first chance came when Ella Toone played a gorgeous ball through the middle of the park to Mared Griffiths.

The Welsh striker raced through on goal but her effort was fired right at the keeper. The next chance came through Toone when she cut in from the left but curled her effort well wide.

United pushed forward and Emma Watson’s cross was headed over by German striker Lea Schüller. Griffiths was the next to have a shot but Rebeca Bernal diverted the ball wide.

The youth combined to give Eva Olid’s side the lead when Jess Simpson played a delightful ball down the left flank for Griffiths, who turned in on goal and unleashed a fierce drive into the bottom corner. The Red Devils went for their second on the cusp of half-time when fancy footwork from Toone resulted in a simple ball across goal, which Emma Watson gleefully tapped into an empty net to double the Reds’ advantage.

The goal came at exactly the right time just before the whistle for half-time blew.

Second half

United were totally dominant in the first half but started the second in terrible fashion.

Noémie Mouchon bundled in from close range after a cross from Hannah Cain. Mouchon almost completed a rapid comeback but her shot on goal was stopped by Janina Leitzig.

The Everton striker was causing United all sorts of trouble and, in the 53rd minute, she once again forced a stop from the German keeper. The Red Devils were rocked and Maz Pacheco hit the post with a stunning free-kick effort.

Olid brought on Hinata Miyazawa to try and wrestle some more control of possession in the match. United target, reportedly, Ruby Mace came on as a substitute in the 68th minute.

The home side managed to keep the ball with greater ease and after a long spell of possession, captain Maya Le Tissier had a strike from range but it flew over the bar with 15 minutes left. Miyazawa played a stunning through ball for Celin Bizet but the Norwegian’s cross was cut out just in the nick of time.

Toone was next to try and get a third but her effort from a tight angle was gobbled up by Rylee Foster in the Toffees’ goal. Mace broke down the right-hand side but flashed her effort across goal.

In the 86th minute, the Everton defence gifted the ball to Toone, who chipped the ball over the keeper but her effort just dipped over the goal. Everton almost grabbed an equaliser when Hikaru Kitagawa was played into the box but her shot across goal was well dealt with by Leitzig.

The Red Devils saw out the rest of the game to make it five wins from five in the cup.

The victory also saw them seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Man United Women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

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