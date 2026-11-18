Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised new head coach Mauricio Pochettino exactly how to handle Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ uncertain future at the club.

Fernandes uncertainty

Fernandes’ current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027 and there is still no clarity on whether or not he will indeed be leaving.

United retain the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months. With talks over a new deal dragging on, it’s highly likely that the club will exercise this option to prevent the skipper from walking away as a free agent.

Fernandes will be free to speak to suitors from January. He has previously attracted strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. United reportedly turned down an offer from Galatasaray, who had explored a swoop for him after his record-breaking 2025/26 campaign.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Fernandes is enthused by the idea of a return to Italy. AC Milan and Juventus are said to be monitoring his situation.

Earlier this month, Fernandes turned down a second contract offer from United, it being stated that he was far from satisfied with what was on the table.

The Portugal international’s situation is one of the many issues Pochettino will look to address. Pochettino officially took charge of the team today ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Neville advised Pochettino on how to settle the matter.

Neville’s stance on Fernandes

The former defender said, “I think Manchester United have to make a decision now for the good of the long term. I think Mauricio will help them with that. I think Mauricio’s first big meeting is with Bruno Fernandes.”

“I think he’s sat down with him and he’s saying, ‘You’re here for eight months, fact. Let’s make this good. I’m gonna make you the best player in the league again, and I want you to be my captain, I want you to be brilliant. Let’s discuss the contract in the summer.’ I think that’s the best thing to do. I wouldn’t double down on Bruno for the next three, four years. But I would try and keep him for one or two years.”

United have previously been stung by awarding substantial contracts to players in the latter stages of their careers, only for those players to decline thereafter.

Neville believes this is a problem that could ultimately lead to Fernandes leaving in 2027.

“He’ll want the Casemiro/Rashford money. Why wouldn’t he, by the way? He should’ve had that money two years ago when they were getting it. The Rashford/Casemiro money, £20 million a year, the club are not doing that. You can’t blame them, can you. The club cannot get caught with Bruno – it’s a really difficult one.”

“And I’ll pretty much know where they’re at with it in respect of, ‘Yeah we want you Bruno, but we don’t want you for Rashford and Casemiro money. But we want you for another couple of years at this money.’ And he’ll be like, ‘What, you don’t want me to be the best-paid player in the changing room?’ And they can’t answer that, because the answer is he should be.”

He continued, “So you’ve got this really difficult situation where you’ve got a star, the PFA Player of the Year, the best player at the club in the last 12 years, the player who’s stood up with assists and goals, delivered, and they won’t want to make the same mistake as they made for Casemiro and with Rashford, where they’re stuck paying this £20m for three years, £60m, knowing full well he might fall off the edge of a cliff in a year or two.”

Bruno Fernandes 2026/27 record Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

United are next in action on Sunday when they face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images