Manchester United players can expect a whirlwind of change over the next few weeks and months.

After sacking Michael Carrick in the international break, Mauricio Pochettino will arrive in Manchester today after taking charge of the United States’ match with Haiti.

He will have just three days to prepare his squad for the trip to Anfield and then faces a mammoth run of fixtures over the Christmas period and into the new year.

What the players can expect

The Independent reports that Pochettino “will still seek to do something that he feels just keeps everyone grounded. He will pay for a dinner out with all the players and staff.”

This is a tradition he started way back as Southampton manager in 2013.

The rationale is that it gives him a sense of the togetherness of the squad.

Most important factor

Fitness is seen as the most important factor for a Pochettino team, and it is something United have struggled with all season.

The Red Devils looked leggy and started the season poorly out of the gate, looking well outfought against the likes of Hull City.

The team also ranks poorly in running statistics in comparison to the rest of the league, and the paper states, “that opening meal might even be seen as the buttered carrots before the sticks used to drive these players – and regular body-fat tests.”

Numerous former players have spoken on Pochettino and his staff’s impeccable standards when it comes to fitness and have mentioned the infamous Gacon test.

The newspaper warns, though, “a further problem with United, however, is that it’s not just that Pochettino doesn’t have a pre-season. He barely has time between games. This truncated first week sets a tone. United now enter the busiest period of the season, where the Champions League group stages are at their most intense and then it’s Christmas.”

United will need to be careful, though, as too much emphasis on pressing may result in players breaking down with injuries, and a poorly organised press can be easily played around in the modern Premier League.

Therefore, Pochettino will need to spend some time finding the balance for this troublesome United side.

Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 36 23 1 12 79 51 63.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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