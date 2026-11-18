Manchester United remain linked with Porto winger William Gomes as they look to upgrade their attack in 2027. The Red Devils have suffered due to a faltering attack this season, managing just 14 goals in 10 Premier League games and dropping down to 18th in the table.

The English giants have appointed Mauricio Pochettino this month as Michael Carrick’s replacement in a bid to turn their woeful campaign around.

The Argentine will be tasked with getting the frontline firing on all cylinders, but will also require investments to get his ideas across. Gomes is reportedly on United’s wish list following an impressive run with Porto.

However, it now appears that the Portuguese club are working to ensure that their prized asset only leaves the club on their terms.

Porto have big Gomes plans

According to RTI Esporte, Porto are ready to buy the remaining 20% of Gomes’ rights that are owned by São Paulo. The report states: “Porto are considering purchasing the 20 per cent of William Gomes’s economic rights that are still held by São Paulo.”

“The aim is to increase their control over the player and prevent São Paulo from receiving a significant share of the proceeds from any future transfer of the striker.”

“RTI Esporte has learnt that this concern has grown following the Brazilian’s rising profile in European football. Having come through the ranks at Cotia, William Gomes has become part of Porto’s sporting plans and has attracted interest from clubs in various markets.”

Gomes registered 13 goals and two assists last season from 46 appearances, and is a modern inverted winger blessed with blistering pace and eye-catching skills. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries this season, and has two goals in 10 games.

William Gomes Stats: Last Season vs This Season Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Club FC Porto FC Porto Current club FC Porto FC Porto Season 2026/27 2025/26 Apps 10 46 Minutes 652 2157 Goals 2 13 Assists 2 2 Goals per game 0.20 0.28 Assists per game 0.20 0.04 Yellow cards 1 8 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Red cards 0 1 Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Transfermarkt

United keeping Gomes under close watch

Last month, Gomes extended his stay at the Estádio do Dragão until 2031, with Porto including a €100 million release clause in his deal. As things stand, should one of the player’s suitors trigger the release clause, São Paulo will be entitled to €20 million.

This is a scenario that the Portuguese club are eager to avoid, given the rising interest in their prized asset’s services. Securing his full rights would provide Porto with greater control over the player’s future.

The Portuguese club signed the Brazilian for just €9 million at the beginning of 2025 from Sao Paulo, securing 80% of his rights. The report confirms that United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on the 20-year-old’s performances.

It concludes: “The centre-forward’s development at the Portuguese club has sparked interest from clubs in Spain, England and Italy. Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Roma have sought information about his situation.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United have previously been linked with William Gomes.

✅ The Brazilian remains key part of Porto’s plans.

⚠️ Sao Paulo may not agree to relinquish their rights.

TPP view

We believe Porto could attempt to secure Gomes’ full rights, and should they be successful, it could have an impact on United’s pursuit.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images