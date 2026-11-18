Last Thursday, Manchester United announced they had pulled the plug on Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick’s project, relieving him of his duties as head coach.

Michael Carrick’s record as Man United boss Stat Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 To 12/11/2026 Played 35 Won 17 Drawn 9 Lost 9 Win % 48.6% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

The former midfielder had failed to replicate the form that persuaded INEOS to hand him the permanent role.

While interim manager in the second half of last season, Carrick produced some attractive football and guided United to a third-place finish.

After an inconsistent start under Ruben Amorim, he took charge and delivered 13 wins, three draws and two defeats.

This season was meant to build on those performances. Instead, after ten league games, United had managed only one victory, sat on eight points and languished in 18th place.

The club have now turned to Mauricio Pochettino in the hope of engineering a resurgence.

Championship opportunity opens up for Carrick

As the Argentine attempts to turn things around at Old Trafford, Carrick himself could make a swift return to management. According to the Express:

“Carrick could land an instant return to management should Swansea City revive their pursuit of him.”

The outlet explains: “The Swans are searching for a new manager following Vitor Matos’s decision to take charge of Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.”

It could prove a case of Swansea making the appointment they nearly made a year ago: “Matos was installed only 12 months ago, when Carrick was among the initial contenders for the position.”

Swansea have a decision to make

Whether the Championship side act on their interest and take a chance on Carrick remains to be seen.

But if his work in the second half of last season is anything to go by, he could prove an excellent appointment should the Swans offer him the job and he accepts.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images

