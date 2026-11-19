One of Manchester United’s biggest priorities in the January transfer window will be a new left-back, having suffered this season due to Luke Shaw’s injuries.

The Englishman enjoyed an impressive run last campaign, starting every game in the Premier League for the first time in his career. However, with Shaw already on the wrong side of 30 and also in the final year of his contract, the Red Devils were expected to invest in his heir this summer.

Their efforts to secure a successor turned futile, with the English giants scouting several top candidates for the job but ending up signing none. That decision has proven to be a disaster, with Shaw missing the last seven games and United now 18th in the league after 10 games.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has assumed charge as Michael Carrick’s replacement this week and could ask for a new left-back in January. Among the candidates on the Red Devils’ wish list is Barcelona speedster Alejandro Balde, whose future at Camp Nou remains subject to speculation.

United wanted to sign Balde in January

United were hot on the heels of Balde in the summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The Premier League giants have retained their interest in the Spaniard, who has struggled for game time this season.

Balde has managed just five appearances in all competitions this season for the Catalans, all of which were from the bench. The 23-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation and according to recent reports he is ready to leave Camp Nou in search of regular football.

It has also been suggested that the Red Devils have already held talks with superagent Jorge Mendes and that a deal could be on the cards at the turn of the year. However, Barcelona sporting manager Deco has provided an update on the matter that will not please United fans.

Alejandro Balde vs Luke Shaw: Stats From 2025/26 Season Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Season 2025/26 2025/26 Club Barcelona Manchester United Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 42 43 Minutes 2808 3429 Starts 31 40 Sub appearances 11 3 Goals 0 1 Non-penalty goals 0 1 Assists 3 2 Goals + assists 3 3 Minutes per goal – 3429 Avg rating 6.68 6.74 Shots 11 7 Shots on target 3 3 Shot accuracy % 27.3% 42.9% Conversion % 0.0% 14.3% Passes 1766 1812 Pass accuracy % 88.6% 86.0% Key passes 34 19 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Dribbles attempted 64 22 Dribbles completed 41 11 Dribble success % 64.1% 50.0% Tackles 48 77 Interceptions 5 51 Tackles + interceptions 53 128 Blocks 13 9 Duels 229 316 Duels won 136 174 Duels won % 59.4% 55.1% Dribbled past – – Fouls won 31 20 Fouls committed 20 51 Yellow cards 3 10 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 1 – Penalties conceded 1 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

Balde has not requested to leave

Deco made a recent appearance on radio show Tot Costa, where he was asked if there were any plans to sell Balde. He responded, via TEAMtalk: “No.”

Further explaining the situation, Deco continued: “Balde won the League with Xavi, he stayed as a fantastic player. In the end, those are dynamics and moments, and that doesn’t mean he can’t play again tomorrow.”

“Players have the ability to transform, especially when you’re young. He has shown what he is capable of. Then there’s the player part, but he hasn’t told us he’s not happy, that’s not the case.”

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic, who currently serves as a director at the club, added: “Balde is a fantastic lad. I have a good relationship with him, as with everyone. His situation is uncomfortable, and you suffer because he wants to play.”

“He’s one of our own, and there’s an emotional component to it, and he remains an important player for the club. In football, there are periods when you play more or less, and you always have to be ready. He has to work hard, and that’s what he’s doing. We have no intention of selling him in January.”

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images