

Manchester United have conceded the third-most goals in the Premier League this season, and INEOS have plans to rectify that in January.

After failing to strengthen at the back in the summer, they are eyeing a left-footed centre-back in the winter amid Lisandro Martínez‘s exit rumours.

INEOS have eyes on the likes of Castello Lukeba and Alessandro Bastoni, but it is well known that the co-owners love a Premier League-proven recruit.

This is why Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey has reportedly been identified as a top target. The powerful Nigerian’s skill set has been identified as a perfect fit for Mauricio Pochettino‘s system.

C. Bassey 26/27 stats Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 2 12 Minutes 900 118 1018 Starts 10 1 11 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0

Fulham do not want to lose Calvin Bassey

However, the team from Craven Cottage do not want to lose him at any cost, and have no plans of allowing him to leave mid-season.

The 26-year-old has been made captain by manager Álvaro Arbeloa, and the former Real Madrid boss is keen to ensure his skipper stays put.

Calvin Bassey has a contract until next summer, but the Cottagers have the option of extending it by a year.

Now, according to The Athletic, Fulham have opened talks over a new long-term contract as they look to ward off United.

New contract in the pipeline

“Fulham are pushing to extend Calvin Bassey’s contract, with the centre-back the subject of interest from Manchester United.

“Bassey’s existing terms are set to expire in the summer, with Fulham holding an option to extend his contract by an extra year.

“Though nothing has been agreed yet, the west London club have been working to tie him down to a new deal, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity.”

While the player is open to leaving, the west London side will make it as difficult as possible for the 20-time English league champions. Whether INEOS can pull off the deal in January remains to be seen.

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